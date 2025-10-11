“Best game of the season.”

That’s what Ryan Day told gathered media this week that the Buckeyes would need to play to knock off No.17 Illinois on the road.

In the end, the Ohio State team that beat the Fighting Illini 34-16 in Gies Memorial Stadium did not come close to its best game.

But it got the job done.

Ohio State left Champagne still undefeated, even if it earned few style points in the effort.

“We all expect perfection,” Day said. “It’s a good sign when you have to go into a locker room after a win like this and make sure everybody understands what a great win it was.”

The Buckeyes left points on the board in the first half, as they settled for field goals twice in the red zone–once on their first drive of the game and again with 6:43 left in the half.

Ohio State moved the ball with ease for the most part, but struggled on early downs as they were faced with five third-down plays early, converting on four.

Quarterback Julian Sayin came in having completed more than 80 percent of his passes this season, but threw six incompletions in the first half and rarely tested Illinois downfield.

His longest completed pass: 22 yards to Max Klare on the first drive to open the second half.

The Illinois defense had been allowing more than 250 passing yards per game, but Ohio State’s aerial attack did not take advantage of that weakness.

Sayin finished with a respectable 166 yards and two touchdowns, relying on short and quick throws.

The offense may have been off-kilter early, but the defense continued to make up for it, creating a pair of first-half turnovers that resulted in two touchdowns.

Cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. forced one, tipping a Luke Altmeyer pass that was snagged out of the air by linebacker Payton Pierce.

“Can’t give enough credit to those guys,” Sayin said. “Creating turnovers like that gives us a short field.”

Those turnovers silenced the orange-clad capacity crowd, and it remained hushed after CJ Donaldson capped off a six-play 35-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to make the score 10-0.

Two drives later, after an offensive stall, the defense once again came up big. Kayden McDonald ripped the ball from running back Ca’Lil Valentine at the line of scrimmage with 6:43 left in the second quarter. The hit knocked Valentine out of the game, but it also dashed the home faithful’s remaining hope of an upset as the crowd sat back down quietly in their seats.

Momentum leaned Illinois’ way to start the second half.

The Buckeyes gave up a red zone touchdown for the first time this season–and a rushing one at that–when running back Aidan Laughery plunged across the goal line from a yard out to end a 12-play 75-yard touchdown drive.

It was also the first time since Ohio State’s week one game against Texas that the offense was tested late. It responded with the best drive of the game, marching 63 yards on 14 plays and muted the fans’ restored energy.

If the touchdown muted the fans, Jermaine Matthews Jr.’s forced fumble three plays later sent them to the exits.

Matthews was a difference maker in a secondary that was down starting nickel cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. with an undisclosed injury. He played a role in both of the turnovers and helped hold wide receiver Hank Beatty Jr. to 48 yards, far below his 94.8-yard average.

“For Jermaine to move inside the way he did says a lot about his preparation,” Day said, “That was well done.”

Ultimately, Ohio State returns to Columbus still an unbeaten team, and Day acknowledged the team’s growth as they continue to find its rhythm.

“Everyone has expectations when they come into a game,” Day said. “When they’re not met, it’s easy to start pulling in different directions, and that’s selfishness. I think our guys are very unselfish.”