North High Street has become an integral and beloved aspect of Ohio State, connecting students to restaurants, stores and bars. However, some students feel that the street is lacking some key businesses.

The Lantern took to Instagram to ask students what they want to see more of on High Street and got a variety of 83 different responses.

Dessert spots

Some students’ most mentioned spots were more places for frozen desserts and baked goods. Students mentioned a variety of options in The Lantern’s Instagram poll, ranging from frozen yogurt to Graeter’s Ice Cream.

This past April, I Scream Gelato also opened on High Street, according to prior Lantern reporting.

With the closest frozen yogurt spot, Orange Leaf in Upper Arlington, being an almost 15 minute drive away from campus, and limited options of ice cream near campus, some students have been craving a local frozen treat spot.

“I would love a frozen yogurt place as it’s a healthy alternative but there is none nearby,” Taylor Jacobs, a first-year in communications said. “Also, [one of] our closest ice cream places, Jeni’s, is still pretty far from campus.”

Fast food chains

Despite High Street’s numerous fast food options, students still feel that its missing key chains, such as locations like Arby’s, Culver’s and Cava.

“Cava would do great on High Street,” Lyla Wolfe, a first-year in communications said. “My friends and I are always looking for a place to get [Mediterranean] food.”

Cava is planning on opening another location at 1370 Polaris Parkway, about a 20 minute drive from campus. It is not known when it will open.

Shopping

Some students have expressed that they want more shopping options within walking distance of campus.

When it comes to chains, students expressed that they would like to have an Ulta, Five Below and Urban Outfitters (UO) near campus. However, High Street used to have an UO near campus prior to its closure in 2021, per prior Lantern reporting.

Along with these household names, many students have requested more vintage clothing shops, thrift stores and local businesses being placed on High Street where they can find clothes that are unique or recycled.

Current options that High Street offers are Goodwill, Out of the Closet and Clothing Underground.

Grocery stores

Although Target has a variety of food options, the location on High Street is smaller and has limited options compared to their other stores. Outside of Target, there is a Kroger located near the Short North, but some students may not want to make that walk for a small grocery trip.

Students expressed that they would like a Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods closer to campus, since the closest Whole Foods is in Upper Arlington and the closest Trader Joe’s is in Easton.

“I wish we had a Trader Joes on High Street because it has better options than Target,” Marli Hettena, a first-year in marketing said. “Target is very limited and small on High Street and Trader Joes has a whole different variety of foods.”

Cafes and bookstores

Some students are also calling for more off-campus areas to study, hangout with friends and find new books to read.

Specifically students want more places that stay open late and that have pastries and a handful of coffee and tea items. Currently, High Street offers Kafe Kerouac — 2250 N. High St. — a locally-run coffee shop that sells books and hosts open mic events.

Other near-campus coffee shops like Coffee Underground on 2141 Indianola Ave. closes at 6 p.m. most days, and Gata Mágica Café and Lounge on 1762 N. High St., which closes at 7 p.m. six days a week.Some students also expressed that they want more local bookstores, other than just the Barnes & Noble.

“I would love a new big coffee shop where my friends and I can do work, as a lot of the on campus spots get full pretty quick,” Julia Jolly, a first-year in psychology said. “Also I want a spot that isn’t that expensive as a lot of the off campus spots are pricey.”