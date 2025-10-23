When Ohio State students talk about the modern pop sound, one name comes up most often — Jack Antonoff. From Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” to Lorde’s “Melodrama” and Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” Antonoff’s signature style has shaped a generation of artists and listeners.

His influence is a large point of discussion for students studying the business and production side of the music industry. Aanika Bhatia, a fourth-year in international business and president of the Music Industry Club, said Antonoff’s reach extends beyond the artists he collaborates with.

“He’s a songwriting legend and he has definitely paved a path for a lot of mainstream artists as a songwriter,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia said Antonoff’s style stands out because of his production’s emotional appeal and memorability.

“He does a lot with layering, focusing on that nostalgic sound,” Bhatia said. “He did ‘We Are Young’ and ‘Some Nights’ [by Fun.] in 2012. Those are huge productions and songs for our generation that create that nostalgic feeling.”

Bhatia said Antonoff’s approach to lyricism has also helped establish what pop music sounds like today.

“His lyricism is more real and raw, so it encourages the audience to resonate with the artist,” Bhatia said. “That created this new genre of coming-of-age nostalgic pop with Lorde and even Taylor Swift [and] Clairo. All of those artists have that same emotional, bedroom-pop style.”

Tyler Schuerlein, a third-year in music and media chair for the Business of Entertainment Club, said it’s Antonoff’s ability to influence pop trends that sets him apart.

“When you have so much repertoire and so much of a hand in the pop industry — if you have all these big names — I think you automatically shape the sound people want to hear,” Schuerlein said.

Schuerlein said Antonoff’s success also comes from his chemistry with artists, not just his production skills.

“When he started with Taylor [Swift], he produced one song and they went back and forth and had really similar ideas,” Schuerlein said. “He is really hands-on with the artists which is critical to authentic music. I think he’s good at what he does because he knows how to collaborate well.”

Bhatia said Antonoff’s collaborations with such different artists helped cement his reputation as a producer who can adapt while still maintaining his signature sound.

“His most mainstream collaboration is obviously Taylor Swift, but Lana Del Rey really established his vibe,” Bhatia said. “Doing “Norman F—ing Rockwell” with Lana [Del Rey] was huge. It has that Americana vibe but also that daydreamy tone.”

Still, Schuerlein said Antonoff’s influence raises questions about his dominance in the industry, as well as what this means for up-and-coming producers.

“It’s a little concerning that he has worked with so many big names, especially if I were a producer and wanted to make it big,” Schuerlein said. “He won producer of the year [at the Grammy’s] three years in a row.”

However, Schuerlein said she understands why he is so highly-regarded in the industry.

“In the music industry, where everything is so competitive, if there’s one monopoly of a person, I don’t think it’s great, but he is successful and good at what he does,” Schuerlein said. “It’s not undeserving.”

Bhatia, on the other hand, said Antonoff’s widespread success shows his adaptability, not oversaturation.

“If it’s successful, it’s successful,” Bhatia said. “Working with Taylor [Swift], then Lorde, Clairo, Kendrick [Lamar], The 1975, that’s a huge variety of people. I think that shows his ability to mold his style to different genres.”

Both students agreed that social media has amplified Antonoff’s presence and brought his production style to new audiences.

“TikTok in the music industry is already such a huge conversation,” Bhatia said. “Songs that people don’t hear through the radio suddenly are on the Billboard Top 100 because of trends. Through social media, you’re able to reach a larger variety of people.”

Schuerlein said that TikTok’s impact on music has affected Antonoff’s success.

“TikTok has become the backbone of the music industry at this point,” Schuerlein said. “It [has] made him, as with most artists, a lot more prominent. More people are now saying, ‘Oh, he’s the guy behind that song.’”

Looking ahead, both students said they see Antonoff’s legacy only growing.

“I can only see him getting bigger in the future,” Bhatia said. “Being able to work with different artists and mold yourself to R&B and rap is definitely a talent when you come from a background in pop.”

Schuerlein said Antonoff holds a special place in the industry.

“Even right now, he is considered one of the most important producers,” Schuerlein said. “He’s nailed down making hit after hit, it’s really impressive.”