Ohio State women’s basketball head coach Kevin McGuff, arrested May 6 and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, is scheduled to change his not guilty plea, according to court records.

McGuff, 55, will appear Nov. 4 in Dublin Mayor’s Court. He was arrested in Dublin after police responded to reports of a driver striking curbs and driving through a yard.

Officers later found McGuff inside his Toyota Sequoia, which was parked in the driveway of his home, according to the police report.

The coach failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused to be breathalyzed, police said. He was taken into custody at the scene.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics said it is aware of the case and is monitoring the situation.

“This is an ongoing, personal legal matter, and the department will share additional information at the appropriate time,” Maria Slovikovski, associate director for communications, said in a statement.

McGuff has coached the Buckeyes since 2013 and has a 224-109 record in 12 seasons. Under his direction, the Buckeyes have reached eight NCAA tournaments, claimed four Big Ten regular-season titles, and won the 2018 Big Ten tournament championship.

He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2024.