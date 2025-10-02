In a large room on the third floor of the Steinbrenner Band Center by gate 12 inside the ‘Shoe, rehearsal is twice a week — Mondays and Wednesdays.

There are as many as 221 band members there, with instruments ranging from piccolos and saxophones to drums and even electric guitars.

The casual atmosphere ends around 6:30 p.m. when the band gets down to business.

Paul Bissler, a graduate assistant, takes charge of leading the band through the many songs in their repertoire, including “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega, “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon and “Pretty Fly for a White Guy” by The Offspring.

Some people may assume that this is the practice for Ohio State’s marching band, popularly called TBDITL — “The Best Damn Band In The Land.” It’s not — it’s Ohio State’s Athletic Band and it’s no less popular among its many members.

Josh Reynolds, the assistant director of marching and athletic bands, said there are some key differences between the Athletic Band and TBDITL.

“We allow woodwind instruments into the Athletic Band, so it’s more of a band setting like a high school band would be,” Reynolds said.

The Athletic Band also sports different, more casual uniforms, consisting of a T-shirt or pullover and sweatpants. They’ll sport this uniform at 43 different events this semester, playing at every other sporting event outside of the football team.

This includes men’s and women’s hockey, basketball, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and this semester, one club football game.

Band members said the event they most look forward to is performing for women’s hockey.

“It’s in a very small rink, but it’s always a pleasure to go there and play. The team loves us. The fans love us there. It’s fantastic,” Jonathan Stahl, a fourth-year in aerospace engineering and a trumpet player in the band, said.

Outside of playing in the stands, Athletic Band will play the Skull Session — a game-day tradition in which TBDBITL has their final rehearsal in St. John Arena, open to the public and live-streamed — before the Rutgers game Nov. 22. They are also planning to perform Script Ohio at two basketball games and on ice for a hockey game.

“You don’t realize that you’re doing it until the end, and then you hit that last note, and you’re like, ‘I just did it. Wow,’” Dominic Kuznik, a fourth-year in mathematics who plays tenor drum for the band, said.

This past spring, the Athletic Band got to do Script Ohio on ice for the outdoor NHL Stadium Series game in March, in which the Columbus Blue Jackets played the Detroit Red Wings — and won 5–3.

Reynolds said he hopes to do more events like this with local professional sports teams in the future, adding that they have performed for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Columbus Crew in the past.

Reynolds said musical competency is the base when it comes to skill requirements — players must be able to read music and efficiently play the instrument they chose.

Additionally, blending with the rest of the ensemble is required for the final product of performing. Reynolds said many students choose to use the athletic band as their opportunity to work on a second instrument.

“Exhilarating” was the word used when students described the Athletic Band in one word. The band brings many opportunities to students while letting them still be a part of the other musical ensembles on campus. The players are also given some access to parts of the stadium for practicing whenever they want.

The Athletic Band works casually, so that events are divided up among the band’s members. If a student is busy with class, another band member can fill their spot at a game to trade or cover for them.

Work-life balance can be a test, but the band experience is worth it, Stahl said.

“I’m an aerospace engineer, so it’s challenging sometimes,” Stahl said. “I have to say goodbye to sleep some days a week, but overall it’s really not that bad. Just take care of yourself. Eat well. It’s fine.”

Reynolds said students with previous band experience may be a good fit for the Athletic Band.

“There are 60,000 [students] on campus, right? I know there are more people on campus that have come from a band,” Reynolds said. “I would just encourage everyone to try it out.”

Even unconventional instrument players are welcome, Reynolds said.

“So, if people are hiding out there that play an electric bass and read music and want to come play, we would love that because that’s a big deal for what we do,” Reynolds said.