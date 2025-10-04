The Ohio State Sports and Society Initiative will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sunday with an event at WOSU’s Ross Community Studio Theatre, starting at 10 a.m.

The event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. and is free to the public, will feature a keynote conversation with Keandre Jones, a former Ohio State and NFL linebacker and founder of “Everyday A Episode,” a non-profit focused on youth mentorship. The program will also showcase student voices, advisory board reflections and highlights of SSI’s work on topics ranging from athlete wellness to the economics of sport.

Founded in 2015, SSI hasgrown into a nationally recognized leader in sports-focused research and outreach. The program hosts panels, conferences and mentorship programs that connect students with opportunities across athletics, journalism and analytics.

Nicole Kraft, SSI director, said the celebration will highlight the initiative’s three pillars: research, programming and career readiness.

“It’s really hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” Kraft said. “We want to look at where we’ve been, where we are now, and where we’re going.”

Kraft said SSI’s commitment to students has defined its growth. The initiative has prioritized hands-on opportunities, such as student internships at the Women’s Final Four and trips to professional sports venues.

“Our ability to meet our students where they want to go, not just where they are, inspires me the most,” Kraft said.

Looking ahead, Kraft said SSI plans to expand academic offerings, including courses in sports leadership and internships, while continuing to explore pressing issues such as problem gambling and athlete wellness.

Ryan Ruddy, SSI’s assistant director, said the initiative has significantly expanded its research opportunities in recent years, particularly through the use of sports analytics.

“Since I started with SSI and we started doing research… we’ve had 146 student research presentations or posters,” Ruddy said. “We’ve gotten a lot of students to do some really interesting things.”

Ruddy said he hopes the anniversary event exposes more students and community members to the program.

“There are still a lot of people on campus that aren’t aware we exist,” Ruddy said. “That continued exposure and growth is what I’d like people to take away.”