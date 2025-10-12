One person is confirmed dead after an officer-involved shooting in University District early Sunday morning, with multiple others in custody.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery near North High Street and 9th Avenue at approximately 3:36 a.m., according to a press release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Police stated officers were investigating the robbery when two people waved down an officer, stating a man had pointed a gun at them.

According to the report, the people’s description of the subject matched with the robbery subject. This person was spotted by an officer who instructed him to stop and put his hands in the air — but police reported the man then took off running. Police said the officer fired several times, taking down the subject. No officers were injured and police reported recovering a weapon from the subject.

He was transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:56 a.m., NBC4 reports.

The police said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is actively conducting the investigation, and no further information or identification is available at this time.

North High Street was closed between E. 11th and Euclid avenues as the investigation continued, according to NBC4. Those who were in the area at that time who may have been robbed or had a gun pointed at them are encouraged to contact police.

NBC4 reported that multiple others are also in custody in connection with the robbery.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is obtained.