One victim is left in critical condition following a shooting in the University District on Oct. 20, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police responded at 9:31 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1800 block of N. 4th Street, where an adult victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the police report.

According to reports from 10TV, a dispatcher said one person was shot while they were inside of a U-Haul truck outside of Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and remains stable, according to the police.

An individual was detained at the scene for questioning but was released without charges. There is no information regarding what led to the shooting, according to the police report.

This is a breaking news situation. The Lantern will update when it obtains more information.