OSU Votes and the Office of Student Life will host a voter registration tabling event today, Oct. 6, the deadline for Ohio’s November 2025 general election.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ohio Union Great Hall, preparing students for the polls. OSU Votes student assistants will be present to answer questions and assist with registration.

In partnership with the Office of Student Life’s Department of Leadership and Community Engagement, OSU Votes aims to foster civic engagement among the student body by providing information about local, state and federal elections.

“Students can come and go as they please, and there will be staff there with information and resources, and we’re able to help get students registered,” said Madi Barnes, coordinator for community and civic engagement and local service programs at the Office of Student Life.

Dave Isaacs, Office of Student Life spokesperson, finds tabling events beneficial.

“We are where the students are. So rather than have them be forced to look for the information, our team is sitting right there,” Isaacs said.

As a nonpartisan, student-led organization, OSU Votes advocates for voting and civic engagement.

“We just want students to have the resources that they need so that way they can go and feel confident when they are casting their votes,” said Barnes.

Student assistants facilitate OSU Votes’ outreach through providing critical nonpartisan information about important issues.

Barnes finds the peer-to-peer model helpful in making the process less intimidating, as student assistants help students navigate the process of voting, often for the first time. OSU Votes also hosts workshops on request.

Though this is an off-year election and no federal races are occurring, OSU Votes encourages students to remain engaged.

“The local races that are happening still impact students’ lives,” Barnes said. “Voting is one way in which students can get a little bit more engaged in the community and use their voice to support the candidates and issues they care about.”

While their primary focus is Ohio elections, OSU Votes is also available to answer questions about voter registration in other states.

To learn more about OSU Votes, visit their website here.