At Ohio State, political engagement is surging this semester according to the Ohio State College Republicans and College Democrats as students respond to last year’s divisive presidential election cycle and the recent enactment of Ohio’s Senate Bill 1.

SB 1 was passed this past March, which banned diversity, equity and inclusion programming and faculty striking, as well as limited the teaching of controversial subjects and requires course syllabi to be published online, per prior Lantern reporting.

Members of College Democrats and College Republicans, two of the most active political student organizations on campus, said the legislation and national political climate are fueling new conversations and increased involvement among students.

Layla Mobin-Uddin, a fourth-year in international studies and political science and president of College Democrats, said she has already noticed a shift.

“People have become a lot more interested in politics and interested in getting involved,” Mobin-Uddin said.

Keegan McCauley, a third-year in political science and president of College Republicans, echoed that sentiment.

“The catalyst was the presidential election, which brought a lot of people into politics, and now we’re seeing students looking for ways to apply themselves,” McCauley said. “Students have started watching and engaging in politics more than they generally did.”

Bailey Gano, a lecturer in public affairs at Ohio State, said political activity has long had a place at universities.

“Historically, colleges have been a hotbed for civic activity,” Gano said. “Even though young people don’t show up to vote as much as the senior, older-adult population, young people are engaged in so many other ways.”

Gano also said that young people drive movements and force policy changes.

Student organizations are also adjusting. Mobin-Uddin said recruitment efforts have been affected by SB 1, including a joint outreach initiative with College Democrats and College Republicans.

“A member of each club would go into a classroom, talk about the club and try to recruit new members,” Mobin-Uddin said.

She also said that professors have refused the organizations from promoting their club in classrooms.

“Some professors denied us the opportunity because of SB 1, other professors stressed the importance of having a member of each club present and if that were not the case we would be unable to speak,” Mobin-Uddin said.

McCauley said SB 1 has prompted conversations in his own organization, with some students welcoming the change.

“People appreciated that it was trying to help defend conservative voices in the classroom,” he said.

For McCauley, one message he instills on members of his club is that they don’t need to study politics to have an impact.

“You can make a political difference and have your voice heard regardless of your career or what you’re studying,” McCauley said.

Both the College Republicans and College Democrats did not reply to The Lantern’s request for comment on their involvement numbers before publication.

As the semester continues, some students and faculty said Ohio State will remain a center for political engagement. With local election cycles looming in the near future, the question is not whether students will engage, but how.