An innovative 30,000-square-foot museum and sensory experience is coming to downtown Columbus this weekend.

Prototype: The Experimental Museum will host its grand opening Saturday at 540 Maier Place and feature around 25 exhibits throughout the space.

The museum is designed to be a thought-provoking and unconventional experience, according to Natalie Pettit, project manager of the creative team at Roto and experience manager at Prototype, said.

“Prototype: The Experimental Museum is a permanent destination for innovative, supersensory experiences — where art, media, and technology converge to create bold, boundary-pushing installations,” according to a Prototype press release. The release also states that the museum is restricted to ages 16 and up and is intended to be an experience for young, curious adults.

Roto is a premier experience design and production firm headquartered in Dublin, according to its website. Roto is responsible for exhibits in museums, science centers, zoos and aquariums across the country, including contributions to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and COSI.

Pettit said the exhibits feature both human-created and AI-generated images, sculptures, soundscapes, dance performances, films and a variety of interactive experiences.

“There’s a lot of really beautiful lighting, there are loud musical pieces, there are contemplative, quiet moments where you can sit and have discussions with folks,” Pettit said.

Pettit said Prototype combines aspects of different museums to create a new, unique experience for visitors.

“We’re not a history museum, we’re not an art museum, we’re not a technology museum,” Pettit said. “We have all of those things, but we’re unchained in terms of what we can do, so that’s kind of the fun part.”

Pettit said the idea for the museum has been in the works for about four to five years. The displays will feature the work of artists from around the world.

“You enter into this space [and] you don’t know what you’re going to expect,” Pettit said. “It has some bright colors, it has cool lights, but every room is different. It’s a darker experience that has stages.”

The museum has also been experimenting with ways to incorporate AI into its exhibits, Pettit said.

“AI is, obviously, front and center right now in our lives,” Pettit said. “We’re critical of it. We are creative people, so we still see the joy of human connection and human creativity. But it’s actually how we use AI to further what we’re trying to do.”

Kristyn Wilson, who does media relations for Prototype, said the experience is unlike anything she has ever seen in Columbus.

“Prototype gives young adults to older adults an opportunity to all experience something together,” Wilson said. “It’s hands-on, it’s fun, it’s creative, it’s intriguing. It’s absolutely an experience that, from start to finish, you’re going to smile, you’re going to say, ‘Wow.’”

Wilson said the museum is one of a kind because the creatives behind it have yet to have the opportunity to make something for themselves without commission. She said the creative team is also seeking feedback from visitors to refine their vision.

“There’s actually a sign beside each exhibit that gives you some prompts that help you understand, ‘Here’s the technology that went into creating this,’ [and] ‘Here are the questions to ask yourself,’” Wilson said.

Leah Berger, director of public relations at Experience Columbus — a destination marketing organization for the Columbus region — said in an email the organization is excited to highlight the attraction on its website and social media pages.

“The cutting-edge museum is immersive, hands-on, thought-provoking and memorable,” Berger said. “From AI to art, they have it all — we are lucky to have Roto right in our backyards.”

Wilson said she hopes attendees leave the museum having experienced something new and refreshing.

“It’s a museum for museums, and it’s a place for contemplation,” Pettit said. “When you leave, you’re thinking just a little bit differently than the way you came in.”

Registration is required, and general admission tickets can be purchased for $39, excluding taxes and fees, on the website.