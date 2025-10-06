Psychedelics have historically been a taboo topic in the U.S., but Ohio State’s Center for Psychedelic Drug Research is looking into how chemicals found in the drugs can treat mental health and has created an online program for others to become certified.

The center launched its Certificate in Interdisciplinary Psychedelic Studies (CIPS) in June 2025, which is the first certificate program in psychedelic studies offered by a major academic institution designed specifically for students, Alan K. Davis, CIPS director and associate professor at Ohio State, said.

Psychedelic therapy is a treatment for mental health issues, in which trained therapists combine psychotherapy with psychedelic experiences, Davis said.

This certificate program is in an online, self-paced format that will take 15-20 hours and costs $250. The course is available for students and the general public, regardless of educational level or institution.

Unlike most training programs that are geared toward educating medical professionals this certificate program is open to those who aren’t directly in the psychotherapeutic field. However, those completing the course may need some background information on this topic, Davis said.

“We wanted anybody who you know, regardless of their major, who was interested in learning more about psychedelics, to be able to have comprehensive education about that,” Davis said.

This program helps students gain a comprehensive understanding of psychedelics to prepare them for research as the FDA could possibly approve this treatment, Davis said.

This certificate program gives its students a background on psychedelics, including its history, biology, the neuroscience behind its effects and ethical implications of their use and overall experience, Davis said.

Ohio State completed a clinical trial using psilocybin, a hallucinogenic ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, which they’ve used in psychotherapy for veterans with PTSD, Davis said.

Ohio State’s clinical trials, and other trials and research on psychotherapy, show that this treatment has reduced PTSD symptoms, depression, anxiety, alcohol use and substance misuse.

“So pretty much across the board, it seems to be helpful for quite a few folks,” Davis said.

Because psychedelic drugs are illegal in Ohio, the CPDRE conducts research studies in places like Mexico, Europe, South America, Oregon and Colorado to further understand the use of psychedelics in the real world. The research gives them an understanding of the patients, in the places where psychotherapy is legal, who are actively seeking these treatments, Davis said.

Psychedelic therapy is a new field and the FDA has yet to approve its research. The early programs that have been developed focus on educating those who already interact with this topic, such as clinicians and people with advanced degrees that work directly with psychotherapy, Davis said.

However, Davis said if psychotherapy is FDA approved, this treatment would need to be understood by those looking for ways to treat mental health problems or anyone that’s going to be affected by it or working with it.

This CIPS program, available for anyone to take, can provide that education, Davis said. Since Ohio State is one of the first universities to offer a program like this, Davis said universities will begin to offer their own training programs in the coming years, as the importance of this field becomes recognized.

“I think we’re just so early on in this process that this just hasn’t really been thought of yet,” Davis said. “I have a feeling though, that in the coming years, more and more academic institutions will start to put out their own programs. So it’s exciting that OSU is leading this charge.”

Visit Ohio State’s website for more information about the certificate program.