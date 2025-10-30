Progress at the Wexner Medical Center’s new inpatient tower, University Hospital, was highlighted during the Quality and Professional Affairs Committee meeting of the Wexner Medical Center Board Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting also addressed the opening of two new medical locations and the departure of a Chief Nursing Officer.

On Oct. 23, University Hospital held its first dress rehearsal with over 1,000 participants, preparing for the opening of the tower on Feb. 22, 2026.

The medical center has been planning for the past year and a half for different scenarios, such as the layout of the tower, protocols and other processes within the building, said Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer for the Wexner Medical Center.

“We didn’t want to take a lot of 1950s and 1980s processes and move into a 2026 building,” Thomas said.

Expansion across Ohio

In addition to the new inpatient tower, the medical center expanded its reach across Ohio in October with the opening of a primary care clinic in Sunbury and an urgent care clinic in Clintonville.

The Clintonville location is open seven days a week and offers walk-in and online scheduling. The clinic in Sunbury began seeing patients when it opened on Oct. 13, Thomas said.

The university operates more than 100 locations throughout Ohio, including hospitals, urgent cares and primary care facilities, according to the medical center’s website.

“We’re excited about continuing to bring new locations off campus as we reach out to patients and closer to where they live,” Thomas said.

Leadership transition

Deana Sievert, the chief nursing officer at Ohio State’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital for the past three years, will be leaving the university to join Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Tracy Mignery, who currently serves as the Associate Chief Nursing Officer for inpatient services, will fill in as the interim chief nursing officer during the transition, Thomas said.

“She’s a long-time Buckeye, who’s both an alum as well as a long-standing nurse and leader within our nursing group,” Thomas said. “We’ll look forward to wishing her the best of success in Chicago.”