Snag scooters weave through the Oval and riders balance cooler-style backpacks as they zip through the sea of students. Whether heading to dorms, classrooms or down High Street, these vehicles have become a daily sight on campus.

Snag, which first arrived on campus in 2022, according to an Instagram post from Snag Ohio State, is one of the many convenience delivery services available to students across campus. Its services are curated “for students, by students,” according to their storefront — located at 1882 N. High St.

The student-run delivery and convenience store’s newest location opened in July, following the closure of its first Columbus storefront at 266 Chittenden Ave.

With its new location, Snag has quickly become a more prominent part of campus life with its 10-minute delivery promise, according to James Bai, the store’s general manager.

“It’s almost impossible not to see when you’re walking past High Street,” Bai said.

Founded by enterprising students from the University of California, Santa Barbara, “[Snag] set out on a mission: to establish the fastest delivery service available, all while ensuring affordability,” according to its website.

Bai said Snag benefits from their use of scooters rather than other vehicles.

“Just normally, driving on campus is really painful,” Bai said. “The scooter skips all that stuff … just being able to maneuver through different parts [of campus] without having to park or block off actual parts of the road, I think really helps with what we’re trying to do on campus.”

The company operates as a convenience store, selling grocery items such as snacks, drinks and alcoholic beverages, as well as dorm essentials and personal care products — all of which are available to purchase in-store, or for delivery.

Denis Zotaj, a fourth-year in computer and information science and Spanish, said he’s had positive experiences ordering Snag delivery in the past.

“You just got the essentials in there,” Zotaj said. “It’s pretty easy to find stuff, just like any other convenience store type of place, and I like how it’s catered towards students.”

Snag’s reputation of accessibility and their swift delivery is one of its greatest selling points, Zotaj said.

“Snag is pretty easy to use,” Zotaj said. “I always see those people on their little scooters carrying out the orders. It was pretty timely … I love their speedy scooter services.”

The service offers a standard $2.99 delivery fee on orders, as well as Snag+ — a subscription that offers $0 delivery fees for $7.99 a month. Snag operates from noon to midnight Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to their app.

“I’ve loved seeing the people who are very appreciative of deliveries, especially when it gets later at night,” Bai said. “Being able to bridge those gaps and get people what they want is one of the greatest things to see happen.”

Students can place delivery orders through the Snag mobile app, which is available on the App Store for iOS and Android devices.