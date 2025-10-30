Thousands of Ohio State students live in apartments and houses off-campus, and for many, safety remains an area of concern.

From protection on late-night walks to security devices for apartment windows, the university offers a range of resources at low to no-cost to help students feel secure while living off campus.

“Our top priority is the safety of our campus community and we understand a majority of our students live in the immediate off-campus area,” Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said in an email.

Here is what Ohio State offers.

Public safety patrol off-campus

The University Police and Columbus Division of Police work together to patrol areas surrounding campus.

Joint patrols between the two departments began in 2008 as part of a mutual aid agreement that allows Ohio State police to have jurisdiction in off-campus properties in certain circumstances, Hedman said.

This partnership has grown to fit the constantly evolving safety needs of the Ohio State community, with consistent expansion of resources and staffing, Hedman said.

“We work closely with the Columbus Division of Police (CPD) to exchange information and assess crime trends. Major off-campus crimes dropped significantly since the initiation of our enhanced resources in fall 2021,” the Department of Public Safety said on its webpage.

In 2022, the program expanded from one patrol car to four based on an independent report recommending off-campus safety measures, per prior Lantern reporting.

Personal safety devices and tools

The university also provides tools for personal safety. The Willie J. Young Sr. Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement Department, found on the third floor of the Ohio Union, provides free resources, safety tips and safety devices, according to its website.

The department offers complimentary window-attachable safety alarms that emit a loud noise when triggered to deter potential intruders.

“We know that burglars are criminals of opportunity, and so if they can come in and take things from an empty house where the lights aren’t on and no one is around and there are no security features, they’re far more likely to do that and more likely to be deterred if as they, let’s say, open a window, they hear that loud piercing noise,” Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson, said. “It’s a known deterrent to crime.”

Students can also pick up a free personal safety alarm, which can be used to repel aggressors.

“If you pull the tab, it emits a very loud, piercing noise and lets people who are around or near you know that something is amiss,” Isaacs said. “It will help deter and drive away those who may intend on making you a victim.”

For added protection, students can download the Rave Guardian application to enable GPS tracking for select contacts. The app uses a destination-based timer to alert selected contacts if the user fails to arrive at a specified location, according to the Department of Public Safety website.

University-provided safety resources

Ohio State provides safety training modules, bus and rideshare programming and interactive informational resources to help students stay safe.

The Department of Public Safety and Columbus Division of Police created a self-defense and safety promotion online course called Stay Safe, Buckeyes. The class is available each year, Hedman said.

Additionally, the university offers discounted rides to the Short North area along High Street through the Lyft Ride Smart Program, which offers a $4 discount to students using the rideshare application between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to the Department of Public Safety page.

Additionally, the Campus Area Bus Service provides free transportation around campus, according to the CABS website. CABS On-Demand extends service to areas west of the Olentangy River and select campus stops for added convenience and safety.

Students can also monitor on-campus crime through The Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. For the surrounding area, the community crime map collects data from Columbus police within a mile radius from campus.

Tips for staying safe while off-campus

Students are also recommended to exhibit general safety measures while living off-campus.

“Always lock doors and windows at home, do not leave valuables, keys, or key fobs in your vehicle,” Hedman said. “Avoid walking alone, especially at night, and report suspicious activity, missing or stolen items to the police.”

If a crime occurs off-campus, students are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545, Hedman said. For more information about safety programs and resources, visit the Department of Public Safety website.