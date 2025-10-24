The roar of 102,780 fans used to fill Steele Chambers’ Saturdays.

These days, the former Ohio State linebacker finds his audience online, as he breaks down film, explains blitzes and keeps a foot in the game while training for an NFL opportunity.

The former Ohio State linebacker, who spent 2024 in the UFL leading the Memphis Showboats in tackles, has started a YouTube channel dedicated to breaking down the game he loves.

“I’m a free agent, so I’ve got a bunch of free time,” Chambers said. “I figured, why not do something I want to do down the line when I hang it up?”

During his five-year career at Ohio State, Chambers transitioned from running back to linebacker, recording 208 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 4 interceptions across 48 games. He capped off his Buckeye career with a team-leading 83 tackles in 2023.

Chambers launched a Youtube channel and podcast to break down football for fans. He plans on doing live game coverage and building a career in sports media.

Chambers, who went undrafted in 2023 before brief stints with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, said the YouTube project grew from his idea to use his football experience to teach fans what happens between the lines.

Following being cut twice and not receiving an NFL call after one UFL season, Chambers decided to start his Youtube and social media platform while he waits for his next chance.

“I know football and I’m decent at talking, so I try to break it down simply for fans,” Chambers said. “That’s what I’m trying to do, make it easy to understand.”

His new path isn’t a solo venture. Longtime friend and former Ohio State teammate Bryson Shaw, a safety who transferred at USC, joined him in turning old dorm-room conversations into a real media platform.

The pair planned the series when they were Buckeye roommates.

“We didn’t want distractions while playing,” Chambers said. “Now that we’re done, we…got on a call, and said, ‘Let’s make it happen.’”

The pair handles all aspects of the show themselves–filming, editing and social media. Shaw said their audience includes football fans of all kinds, but especially Buckeye faithful.

“Steele is a Buckeye through and through. Coach Day and Buckeye Nation should be proud of him,” Shaw said. “It’s a tough transition (to media), but he’s diving in and figuring it out.”

Chambers’ passion for football hasn’t faded, even as his playing career stands at a crossroads. He said he’s still training while exploring his future in the sports media industry.

“I always thought I’d end up in media, but I figured I’d be the one deciding when,” Chambers said. “Right now, the game’s kind of moving on from me, I’m still striving for the NFL, but the timetable’s moved up.”

Shaw, now a sports agent with Optimal Sports in Los Angeles, said he’s proud to see his friend tackle a new challenge with the same attitude he brought to the field.

“He’s like a brother to me,” Shaw said. “Always high energy, positive, never talks about the negative. He’s still training hard. I was shocked he didn’t get another NFL shot after leading the UFL in tackles. He’s selfless and exactly who you see in the videos.”

For Chambers, the venture is about more than clicks or views; it’s a way to stay connected to a game that shaped his life.

“If you want to learn football, watch the videos,” he said. “I love football, even if I’m not playing, I want to be talking about it when I’m 60.”