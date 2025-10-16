Ohio State offers a multitude of experiences in sports, academics and student involvement that emphasize collaboration and socialization with peers.

However, students may need a space to focus on class assignments and other miscellaneous projects. Some students may work best in the buzz of a classic space like Thompson Library, while others hunt for hidden gems similar to the Theatre, Film and Media Arts Building.

The Lantern took to the streets as well as Instagram to poll Ohio State students on their go-to study spots.

Based on the results, students most enjoy these five study spots around campus.

Thompson Library

The most popular study spot for both the Lantern’s online poll and in-person interviews is the largest library on campus, and around 7,000 students visit it daily, according to the Ohio State Alumni Magazine.

This study spot features 11 floors, with each story becoming quieter the further up into the library one goes. Key features include the Buckeye Reading Room with floor-to-ceiling windows and tables throughout the room, as well as the Berry Cafe for food while studying. Thompson also has the Grand Reading Room with long wooden tables surrounded by bookshelves, offering a quiet and dim space to study.

“Thompson Library is central to everything on campus, and it’s close to my classes but also my dorm, and I like how there are a lot of different areas with different vibes,” Jessica Hafner, a first-year in psychology, said.

Theatre, Film and Media Arts Building

The Theatre, Film and Media Arts Building placed second in the online poll. This building features numerous study spots, including the Student Lounge on the second floor, which offers natural light and comfortable seating.

“I like how it’s quiet [in the lounge],” Anna Schmidt, a second-year in marketing, said. “I also like how you can see parts of campus from up here.”

The first floor also features couches in the entryway, which can be a good place to do homework. The long bench outside the building is also a great place to work when the temperatures are nice.

Geology Library in Orton Hall

The Geology library within Orton Hall — located on the Oval — serves as both a study space and museum. As the oldest library on campus, students may enjoy a more traditional atmosphere surrounded by classic architectural details..

The building features fossils, a dinosaur skeleton and historical artifacts scattered throughout the two floors of quiet study space, making this a celebrated spot.

This location also features over 200,000 geological and topographic maps of the U.S. and the world available for students to peruse, according to its website. One thing to note, this library is closed on the weekends.

Architecture Library

This study spot is located on the top floor of Knowlton Hall and is known for its distinctive design and architecture. Students looking for a more modern library may enjoy the hall’s library. The building also features KSA Cafe, located on the first floor.

In 2005, this library also received an award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the American Library Association (ALA), receiving AIA/ALA Library Building Award, according to its website. This award is given out every two years, and recognizes library designs across the U.S.

18th Ave. Library

While not mentioned by students in The Lantern’s online poll, 18th Ave. Library is a fan favorite.

“I feel like it’s really cozy and I like the chatter in the background in the cafe and the natural lights by the windows,” Zoe Henke, a fourth-year in mathematics, said.

Formerly the science and engineering library, this space features a variety of books about science, mathematics and music with an array of computers available for student use. This space also holds the Terra Byte Cafe, for students to get food and drinks while studying.