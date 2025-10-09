For students with dreams of becoming lawyers, getting into law school can feel like a maze of exams, essays and unknown expectations.

To help undergraduates navigate the process, former attorney and current Ohio State professor Esra Gules-Guctas, alongside Malila Bernard, a current Capital University law student and Ohio State alum, offered advice on how to stand out and stay grounded in the process.

Bernard said her experience applying to law school went smoothly because she took time to ask questions and understand what would be expected before starting the applications.

“I don’t think there was anything I was really surprised about during the application process because I feel like I did enough research and asked questions to my advisor in undergrad so that I had an understanding of what to expect,” Bernard said.

Gules-Guctas suggested students begin studying for their LSATs early, as scores can significantly impact admissions decisions.

“At the end of the day, it all boils down to your LSAT score,” Gules-Guctas said. “A lot of students try very hard with their extracurriculars, but I suggest they focus a little more on the LSAT score and maintaining a good GPA.

Bernard said she prepared for the LSAT on her own, using low-cost online resources such as Blueprint and Khan Academy, which provided the structure she needed to improve her score.

“Having tutors or paying thousands for live courses wasn’t in my budget,” Bernard said. “I used the free subscription on Blueprint up until I took the LSAT for the first time.”

Gules-Guctas said she also saved money by studying independently.

“I studied on my own, I didn’t enroll in a prep course, but I bought some used prep-course books and studied for months.”

She added that repetition and familiarity with the test format are keys to success.

“Start early and know that practice makes perfect,” Gules-Guctas said. “Take as many LSAT practice tests as possible.”

While gaining legal experience can be helpful, Bernard said applicants shouldn’t feel pressured to fill their resumes with only law-related activities.

“Continue doing the things that you love rather than focusing on having the most legal internships and experience prior to going to law school,” Bernard said. “Those are the things that law school is meant to teach you.”

When deciding whether law school is the right path, Gules-Guctas said following passion over profit is the way to go.

“Don’t just go to law school to prove yourself, or for the prestige of it,” Gules-Guctas said. “You have to be interested in reading and also in practicing law.”

Bernard said her own scholarships cover about half of her tuition, which helped ease financial concerns commonly associated with attending law school. She advised undergraduates to think strategically when choosing law schools.

“I chose law schools based on where I wanted to study law, and if they had a good program in the field of law that I wanted to study,” Bernard said.

Although the road to law school can be a demanding and long journey, Gules-Guctas said the effort is worth it for those who remain determined.

“Law school is hard to get into, but easy to finish once you start,” she said.

Both Gules-Guctas and Bernard said that success begins long before applications open if prospective students remain persistent and believe that they can achieve their goals.