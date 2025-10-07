The demise of The Little Bar, which has been on the horizon since the introduction of an apartment project on the site three years ago, now has an official demolition date: Jan. 12, 2026.

Project architect Mitchell Acock told the University Area Commission’s Zoning Committee on Monday that the bar and adjacent church will be demolished that day, coinciding with the first day of the spring semester. Its destruction makes way for an apartment complex that will touch High Street, Norwich and Lane avenues, ranging from nine to 12 stories.

The project will start with the demolition of the University Baptist Church at 50 W. Lane Ave., along with two homes on Norwich Avenue. The Little Bar will be torn down shortly after.

When students return from winter break, they can expect lane restrictions on High Street, as well as closures on Lane and Norwich avenues. Construction and traffic tie-ups are expected to last 2 and a half years, as the project is set to open in June 2028, Acock said.

“We’re working with the city…to have a maintenance of traffic plan that doesn’t close everything,” Acock said. “The city’s really good about it. They’re asking us to coordinate every lick of work that’s in the public right away that’s doing infrastructure. You have to coordinate spatially, but also by time.”

Acock said much of the impact on Norwich comes from the city’s need to replace aging sewer lines, which could go the length of the street to Neil Avenue.

“If Norwich is your main access, it’s going to be miserable for six weeks,” Acock said.

The end of The Little Bar has been anticipated since American Campus Communities introduced the development in September 2022. Although the University Area Commission initially sent the proposal back over parking and building height concerns, it ultimately approved the project in early 2023, according to prior Lantern reporting.

The project moved forward slowly until a 2024 citywide code overhaul created new mixed-use districts, eliminating parking minimums and encouraging higher residential density along key corridors, including High Street and Lane Avenue in the campus area.

The apartments, described by Acock as “student-oriented,” will have a 12-story building on Lane Avenue, and nine stories at High Street and Norwich Avenue, connected by a bridge. It will feature four decks of parking with 344 spaces and beds for 621 residents.

University Baptist Church will be relocated to the first floor of the High Street building.

Apartment features include furnished rooms, study spaces, a gym and other residence hall-like amenities. Acock said he was not sure of the price point but that it would be comparable to other new-build apartments in the area.

“Amenities, space, a gym, study rooms, staff, support… built all to the newest code, that costs money,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s going to be affordable.”