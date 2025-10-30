Ohio State students have plenty of choices when it comes to off-campus living. Each neighborhood offers its own personality and perks. From art-filled streets to historic charm, different areas around campus have varying convenience, culture and community.

Short North

Known as the heart of Columbus’ art scene, the Short North Arts District south of campus is filled with creative energy. According to the Short North’s website, galleries line High Street, and the monthly Gallery Hop draws crowds to see local artists, musicians and performers.

Beyond the art, the neighborhood has become one of the city’s top dining destinations, with everything from upscale restaurants and cocktail lounges to late-night pizza spots and coffee shops.

For Kiara Corona, a fourth-year in human development and family science, living in the Short North made sense both financially and logistically when she transferred to Ohio State.

“Short North is gorgeous, especially the closer you get to Neil Avenue,” Corona said. “It’s very lively and is only a slightly older crowd than who you’d see on campus, so it’s an amazing neighborhood for upperclassmen.”

Corona said she enjoys how safe and peaceful her area feels but noted that transportation can be tricky at times.

“It does get way more difficult to get to campus when there’s lots of traffic, especially on game days,” Corona said. “Lyfts get very expensive, and parking can also be tricky whenever I have visitors.”

Corona said she drives to class but that there are several transportation options available for students who don’t have a car.

“I usually drive to campus, which takes me five to 10 minutes depending on where I’m going and traffic,” Corona said. “But if someone doesn’t have a car, the walk to campus is about 45 minutes and truly isn’t bad at all. I’ve made the walk several times. There are also so many [public bus] stops in Short North for people who use public transportation, as well as Lime scooters and bikes to rent.”

Old North Columbus

Stretching north of Lane Avenue and just beyond the University District, Old North Columbus offers a more laid-back, and often more affordable, living option for students. The area is known for its mix of longtime residents, artists and students, creating a diverse and welcoming neighborhood.

According to Old North’s website, the area’s walkability makes it easy to get around without a car, with plenty of local restaurants, coffee shops and music venues along High Street. Spots like Hounddog’s Pizza, the Old North Arcade and Ace of Cups are very popular, while nearby parks and historic homes give the area a cozy, community feel that’s just far enough from campus to feel separate but still close to the action.

University District

As the heart of Ohio State’s off-campus community, the University District is full of energy, creativity and student life. The area’s mix of long-term residents, students and artists gives it a diverse, expressive atmosphere that reflects Ohio State’s spirit.

Local projects and initiatives, such as community art programs and live events like the Pearl Alley Jam, showcase the district’s commitment to creativity and connection, according to the University District website.

Lydia Dougan, a third-year in health and rehabilitation sciences, said she chose to live in this district because of its accessibility and housing availability.

“I knew a majority of my classes would be located close to South Campus,” Dougan said. “As I would have preferred to live toward North Campus, I had a difficult time finding available housing along with affordable options.”

She described the area as busy and tight, with old and new buildings mixed together.

“One street you feel safe and the next you don’t,” Dougan said. “If I had to describe the area in one word, I’d say ‘gentrified.’ ”

Though she likes the location, Dougan said there’s room for improvement when it comes to safety and parking.

“I don’t always feel safe, the parking and one-way streets are a nuisance, and it doesn’t feel homey,” Dougan said. “I think there could be a better presence of streetlights, security, police or cameras.”

Despite those drawbacks, Dougan said transportation and access to stores are convenient.

“I have great options regarding transportation, I can walk, bike, drive, take a COTA bus or even a campus bus,” Dougan said. “There are numerous grocery stores within a mile, so thankfully I don’t live in a food desert.”

German Village and Brewery District

Just south of downtown, German Village offers one of Columbus’ most picturesque neighborhoods. The neighborhood’s cobblestone streets, brick homes and cozy coffee shops give it a small-town feel just minutes from campus.

Students who choose to live here can enjoy local favorites like The Book Loft, free summer performances at Schiller Park and quiet afternoons at neighborhood cafés.

Nearby, the Brewery District blends that old-world charm with modern nightlife, featuring popular bars, restaurants and Shadowbox Live, the nation’s largest resident theater company.

Together, the two neighborhoods offer a mix of history, entertainment and culture for students looking to experience Columbus beyond the University District, according to the Experience Columbus website.

No matter what students are looking for, arts and nightlife, historic charm or easy access to campus, Columbus’ off campus neighborhoods provide something for everyone. Choosing the right district can make a student’s college experience feel a little more like home.