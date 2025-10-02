On Wednesday, the Undergraduate Student Government held its first General Assembly meeting since last week’s election results. The evening centered on an executive session to swear in newly-elected senators, during which the general public and non-senator officers were asked to leave the room.

The General Assembly meeting was led by Speaker Terrell McCann, a third-year in business administration, who was sworn in that night along with four other senators.

The meeting was attended by 14 out of 15 senators, four of them being sworn in by Justice RiverJordan Carr, a third-year in public management, leadership and policy. In unison, they raised their right arms and repeated the oath of office after Carr, officially starting their USG journey.

Dylan Gilbo, a first-year in biochemistry and political science, was sworn in as the senator of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“I’m very excited to carry on the steps that I took as a member of the academic affairs committee,” Gilbo said.

After being sworn in Tuesday, President Jessica Asante-Tutu, a fourth-year in psychology, and Vice President Kathrina Noma, a fourth-year in public management, leadership and policy, reflected on the significance of officially taking on their roles.

With the rest of the semester ahead, Jessica and Katerina want the General Assembly to be a place for all students to make change.

“I’m hoping to make progress each meeting,” Asante-Tutu said. “Even if it is a small victory, it’s better than being stagnant.”

Looking forward to future general assembly meetings, Noma wants these conversations to be a place for students to come and collaborate with one another.

“It’s about building community within USG again,” Noma said. “We want to bring positivity and good vibes back and really strengthen and foster a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.”

The USG General Assembly meeting occurs every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in the Senate room, located on the second floor of the Ohio Union.