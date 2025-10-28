The last time fans saw the Buckeyes live, they trudged out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse defeated after a sloppy 77-70 loss to Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, ending Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament hopes for the third straight season.

That was 228 days ago.

On Sunday at the Schottenstein Center, the reset began as head coach Jake Diebler’s retooled roster opened the 2025-26 campaign with an exhibition win over Ohio University, 103-74.

Ohio State raced to a 12-4 lead by the first media timeout, but five quick turnovers allowed Ohio to grab a brief 20-19 edge midway through the first half. The Buckeyes closed the half on a 17-5 run fueled by transfers Brandon Noel and Christoph Tilly, who combined for the final 14 points to give Ohio State a 13-point lead at the break.

The Buckeyes dominated the second half, outscoring the Bobcats 51-37 and never allowed them back into the game.

It was the first live action for a group featuring seven newcomers and just a handful of returners, as Diebler continues to blend experience and youth into a roster built to rebound from last season’s frustrations.

Here are three takeaways from the scrimmage:

Devin Royal still adapting to playing small forward

One of the biggest questions entering the 2025-26 season was how Devin Royal would adjust to playing small forward. Traditionally a power forward, Royal moved to the perimeter after the additions of 6-foot-10 forward Noel and center Tilly.

Royal, who took 79% of his shots inside the arc last season, is now spending far more time on the perimeter on both ends of the floor. He struggled early, picking up three first-half fouls, all outside the 3-point line, and had limited offensive involvement, mostly spotting up beyond the arc, where he shot 27.6% last season.

As the game progressed, Royal found his rhythm, finishing with 13 points and hitting two of four from deep. He showed flashes of being a capable small forward who can score off the catch and dribble, though questions remain about his ability to defend quicker players on the perimeter.

Revamped frontcourt

Ohio State’s big men combined for just 14.6 points per game last season, exposing a need for more production inside.

Santa Clara transfer Tilly showcased exactly what the Buckeyes were missing last year from their bigs: efficient scoring.

The offense ran through Tilly, who finished with 14 points, five rebounds and a team-high seven assists.

“The teammates I have around me know I can pass, so every time I catch the ball, they try to get open,” Tilly said. “They know that I’ll find them.”

Playmaking was a weak spot for the Buckeyes last year, as they averaged only 13.2 assists per game, the third fewest in the Big Ten.

“You saw his versatility on full display,” Diebler said. “His ability to get fouled because he can drive, and we’re able to space.”

Emergence of Amare Bynum

Few freshmen earn significant minutes at power-conference programs in the transfer portal era, but forward Amare Bynum is bucking that trend.

The four-star freshman was scoreless in the first half before finding his rhythm in the second, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“The most important thing that he displayed today was confidence, which sometimes young players don’t do at a high level,” Diebler said.

Bynum shot 5-for-8 from the field, hit 60% of his 3-pointers and showed rare athleticism for a freshman, consistently leaping over defenders to pull down four strong rebounds.

Given his 6-foot-8, 240-pound frame at only 18 years old, Bynum will likely start the season as a valuable bench piece while he gains confidence and experience.