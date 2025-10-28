The owner of Columbus restaurants TownHall and Mandrake Rooftop, Robert “Bobby” George was charged in Cleveland Monday with attempted strangulation.

George was originally charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, four counts of kidnapping, a count of rape and two counts of strangulation in 2024, per prior Lantern reporting. Attempted strangulation falls under a charge of a fifth-degree felony, which carries a maximum potential sentence of a year in prison.

George has been free after a $200,000 bond was posted in August 2024, according to court documents. He is set to appear in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m., according to court records.

George’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy did not reply to The Lantern’s request for comment prior to publication. Spellacy spoke to Fox 8 Monday stating, “We reached an agreement on one felony of the fifth degree after he was grossly overcharged by the City of Cleveland.”

George was initially accused of committing acts of domestic violence on numerous occasions throughout November 2023 to July 2024 in a report filed Aug. 8, 2024, per prior Lantern reporting.

George was accused of slamming a woman to the ground on Nov. 14, 2023, which caused her to hit her head. He was also previously accused of following her to her car, pointing a gun at her and demanding her to exit the vehicle, forcing her back into the residence at gunpoint, per prior Lantern reporting.

George was also accused of throwing the victim around their home, and attempting to strangle and suffocate her, per prior Lantern reporting.

Jane Hanlin, a special prosecutor, was appointed in this case.