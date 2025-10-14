What started as a few people picking up litter along rivers of Columbus has grown into one of cities most enthusiastic environmental efforts.

Trash Party 614, a volunteer-based cleanup group, has now removed an estimated 55,000 pounds of trash from the city’s parks, riverbanks and neighborhoods, all while turning garbage collection into community events, Collin Marshall, the person behind the first Trash Party back in March, said. The group, which gathers most weekends for what they call “trash parties,” focuses on cleaning floodplain areas and other litter-heavy spaces around the city.

Marshall said the idea was simple: get people outside and make cleaning fun.

“We just wanted to bring people together to make a difference in our community,” Marshall said. “It’s amazing how much trash can be cleared in just a few hours when everyone pitches in.”

In their recent cleanup along the Scioto River, volunteers filled over 130 trash bags and removed bulky items like “rusted bicycles, empty propane tanks and other scraps of metal,” according to a post on Trash Party’s Instagram.

Since its start, the group has grown through social media and word-of-mouth. Volunteers sign up for weekend events through the group’s Instagram or weekly email list.

Each event takes place in a new area of Columbus, from Downtown to Franklinton, giving volunteers a chance to explore the city while giving back, Marshall and Isak Ahlqvist, one of the earliest volunteers, said.

Ahlqvist said he first discovered Trash Party on Reddit while searching for community cleanups.

“I started off as a volunteer, like one of the first events,” Ahlqvist said. “Whenever I had availability, I was trying to help out, get more trash bags, transport stuff, whatever I could do to lighten Collin’s load.”

Ahlqvist said his motivation for joining came from noticing litter outside his kitchen window.

“I saw trash on the side of the road, and I was like, oh my gosh, someone’s going to need to pick that up,” Ahlqvist said. “And then I realized, that’s me, I need to.”

Ahlqvist began cleaning his own neighborhood before joining Trash Party 614.

“It’s great to be out in nature, to meet people who are like-minded and just see different parts of the city,” Ahlqvist said. “It’s super rewarding.”

For Marshall, the group’s rapid growth shows that people care deeply about their environment, they just needed an opportunity to act.

“We’ve seen such a positive response,” Marshall said. “It’s not just about cleaning up trash. It’s about building community and helping people feel proud of the city they live in.”

Ahlqvist, who grew up in Sweden, said his passion for keeping spaces clean comes from his upbringing.

“We had this organization in Sweden called ‘Keep Sweden Clean,’” Ahlqvist said. “They told everyone, ‘This is your nature. You get to live here. Pick up your trash.’ So, from a young age, I’ve always just been like, pick up the trash.”

Trash Party 614 continues to host regular cleanups around Columbus, with their next event scheduled for Oct. 18 in the North Linden neighborhood.

“Find a weekend that works for you and come join us,” Ahlqvist said. “We have all the supplies; you just need to bring yourself and maybe a friend.”

As the group nears the 60,000-pound mark of trash collected, Marshall said the mission from the start remains the same — to make a visible difference while bringing people together.

“It’s incredible what can happen when people come together for something good,” Marshall said. “It’s more than just cleaning, it’s community.”