Ohio State received a warning from federal agriculture officials regarding the mistreatment of 30 lab animals used as research test subjects, including 16 that died.

The warning stems from two failed inspections that occurred April 6 and Aug. 13 regarding the mistreatment and mistesting of ferrets and pigs cared for by the university’s research facilities. The type of tests and the subjects of the research were not disclosed.

Ben Johnson, a university spokesperson, said the university plans to prevent these matters from happening again.

“In March, Ohio State veterinarians found that a researcher from a partner university did not follow protocol while conducting research at an Ohio State facility,” Johnson said.

On Aug. 13, a USDA inspector found a study team from an unnamed university that was using Ohio State’s facilities made changes to a protocol without prior review. This affected the care and use of ferrets, according to the inspection report.

The USDA found that researchers working at Ohio State did not provide adequate veterinary care to 29 ferrets throughout the course of two experiments. The ferrets were found to be weak, suffered weight loss and were not fed appropriately, according to the inspection reports.

A total of 15 ferrets were found dead or had to be euthanized, according to the report..

“Ohio State has made all corrections outlined in the USDA report, and the external researcher is no longer permitted to conduct animal research at Ohio State facilities,” Johnson said.

The USDA also explored the death of a pig that was undergoing testing at Ohio State in February. Due to inadequate care during a ventilation change, the pig entered cardiac arrest while still under anesthesia.

According to Johnson, the animal “did not regain consciousness and did not suffer,” after undergoing an investigation and discussing the incident in detail with the USDA on a routine visit.