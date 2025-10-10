The Ohio State Undergraduate Student Government General Assembly passed limits to members serving on different committees and a proposal to give regional campus students more representation, during its second full meeting Wednesday.

Committee Amendment

In a 5-4 vote with two abstaining, the passed amendment states that if a legislative coordinator is elected to the Oversight Committee, they cannot run for a seat on the Allocations Committee.

The Oversight Committee’s function is to look over the internal processes of USG, particularly the General Assembly, while the Allocations Committee’s role is to give USG funds to student organizations that apply for money to fund events and trips. More information about the committees can be found on the USG website here.

Senator Christopher Cade, a third-year in public policy analysis and political science, proposed a wording change to the amendment while expressing his opposition as a whole. Cade said limiting seats would remove experienced legislative members who will be needed to guide monetary discussions.

“With a rising budget, we need senators who can speak during allocations meetings to ensure its passage,” Cade said.

Parliamentarian Rayvon Braziel, a fifth-year in political science, opposed Cade’s amendment change. He said if people sit on both committees, there will be an imbalance of power and senators will be stretched thin.

“I fear if we have coordinators on both committees, it’s too much crossing,” Braziel said. “I think it provides the coordinators a little too much oversight.”

Braziel highlighted the state of the chamber, recognizing its emptiness.

“We know that we have a lot more to do in order to fill the chamber,” Braziel said. “I am committed to actively filling the chamber and to get our things in order.”

Regional Campus Committee

Senator Malachi Hardison, a second-year in exploration who transferred from Ohio State’s Newark campus and served as a regional campus senator in the spring 2025 semester, proposed creating a committee that would include regional campus students from Newark, Lima, Marriona and ATI Wooster.

“The undergraduate student government is responsible for representing all Ohio State students, not just those on a Columbus campus,” Hardison said.

While senators were open to the idea, there was opposition on how much funding would be given to other campuses when the purpose of the money is to serve students of the Columbus campus,

“I question, as many students, would be concerned that we are spending Columbus campus money on regional students,” Cade said.

No final decision was made. The resolution was sent back to the Oversight Committee for more deliberation in upcoming sessions.

There is no meeting next Wednesday in observance of fall break. Meetings will resume Wednesday, Oct. 22.