Signing a lease may seem like a formality, but it is actually an important legal agreement that can have significant consequences if not fully understood.

Before signing a lease, students should be aware of the ins and outs of their lease agreement to prevent future issues.

Here’s everything students need to know before they sign their lease.

Research the landlord or leasing company

“One of the biggest mistakes students make is not giving enough time researching the landlord, taking a look, [or] touring the apartment itself,” Frank Kremer, chief counsel of the civil team for Student Legal Services, said. “With the volume of information that’s available online now, it’s getting more and more common that people don’t go and visit and tour the apartments themselves.”

Strategies such as researching landlords and properties can be utilized through online resources, but should not replace touring the property in person, Kremer said.

Take the time to review your lease

Another mistake students make is rushing into signing their lease before they have properly reviewed it, Kremer said.

After finding a place to live for the year, students may not thoroughly read their lease before signing, eager to complete the process.

“I did not read my lease fully before moving in, but I wish I did,” Mitchell Niemantsverdiet, a third-year in psychology, said. “I didn’t really think there was a need to. I just figured if I paid rent on time, then no problem.”

In order to combat this, students can use Student Legal Services’ free lease reviews.

“Before students sign a lease, they can schedule an appointment with us, and then we will walk through that entire lease agreement with them,” Kremer said. “To make sure that they understand what they are signing, what their rights and obligations are, what the landlord’s rights and obligations are, the tenants’ responsibilities, etc.”

According to Kremer, the goal of legal services is to be accessible. To make these appointments, students can go to its website to schedule an appointment.

“There’s a lot of stuff in a lease that you wouldn’t expect, and I feel like a lot of leasing companies and landlords try to get you on those little things so you end up giving them more money,” Niemantsverdriet said.

Many leases include small details, which are important to know to prevent liability issues further down the road, Kremer said.

Choose the right roommates

Another issue that some students face is finding the right people to live with.

“Think about who you are going to live with. Someone might be a great friend or classmate or coworker or something, but a roommate is different,” Kremer said. “It’s someone you can see yourself living with on a day-to-day basis that you can share potential expenses with.”

Though it is difficult for many students to find roommates, Niemantsverdriet said to keep your connections and communicate with friends about living arrangements, making it easier to find a roommate.

“I was lucky enough to have some friends from high school and some people I’ve met from campus organizations that wanted to move into a house together,” Niemantsverdriet said.

If you are considering living with people you have not met before, it is important to evaluate whether you have similar lifestyles, your values and the expectations you have for each other, Kremer said.

Negotiate rent, keep a written record and remain cautious

Another recommendation is to negotiate rental costs, as landlords become more open to adjusting if their properties remain unfilled, Kremer said.

He also said that there is no harm in asking for negotiations.

Another key tip is to keep a written record of interactions between landlords and tenants, Kremer said, to make sure nothing slips between the cracks. Whether before or after signing a lease, keeping track of communication with landlords is crucial.

“Even if you go into the leasing office, you always want to make sure that you put correspondence, communications in writing,” Kremer said. “Whether it be through a maintenance portal, through sending emails to the landlord, make sure you always have documentation, even if it’s talking on the phone or in-person.”

Kremer also said to take photos and videos of any issues with the property so that is documented before moving out.

For students, Kremer recommends remaining cautious and discussing any questions or concerns with their landlords as soon as they notice a problem.

Overall, Niemantsverdiet said for students not to stress about signing their lease, whether it’s their first time or they’ve done it before.

“People understand that there’s a lot of college kids who haven’t done this before and they’re willing to help out if you ask,” Niemantsverdriet said. “It’s not something that’s worth being scared about.”