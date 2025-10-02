It’s that time of year again.

Students and their families flood the local bars and restaurants, tailgate for the homecoming football game and spend valuable time with their loved ones.

That crowd isn’t for everyone, though. Not all parents are open to getting plastered with their child and the same goes for students. Luckily, Columbus has plenty of family-friendly spots to check out during their stay.

Read on to learn more about some of Columbus’ most well-known — and well-loved — museums and attractions.

Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum

Located conveniently on campus, the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum is Ohio State’s very own research library and home to the world’s largest collection of cartoon art and comics, according to Ohio State’s website.

The museum hosts two rotating exhibitions that switch out twice a year, along with one permanent exhibit entitled “Treasures from the Collections.” Currently, the library is featuring “Write It Down, Draw It Out: The Comics Art of Carol Tyler,” which opened May 24 and runs through Nov. 9.

According to the library’s website, the exhibit includes “extensive examples of initial diary entries, sketches, notes, rare artifacts, scraps of paper and other personal materials that fueled the inspiration and led to the development of her story making style,” making it stand out from the rest of their exhibits.

Additionally, “Motion Lines: How Cartoonists Draw Movement” — which has also been on display since May 24 and will run through Nov. 9 — explores the different ways cartoon artists visualize and display movement in their pieces, according to their website.

The library is open weekly from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Columbus Metropolitan Library

After going viral on TikTok in 2024 — racking up nearly 7 million views and 1.2 million likes — the library is not only home to a vast collection of books, but until Oct. 30, it’s home to five massive bugs.

The Giant Bugs exhibit has returned this year with new animatronic bugs to greet visitors as they make their way through the library. A fan-favorite, the bugs once again achieved TikTok virality with more than 200k likes and over a million views, proving the immersive experience to be one for the books.

The library’s collection currently contains 2.5 million items — 1.7 million of which are physical media, such as books, CDs, magazines and DVDs, and 750,000 digital items, such as eBooks and audio books, according to their 2025 Financial Summary. The collection offers materials in more than 35 languages.

Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival

Although the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is a decent drive from campus — about 20 minutes, give or take — it’s a can’t-miss attraction. In March, the zoo was named the third-best in the country, according to the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. With more than 10,000 animals representing more than 600 species, according to its website, the zoo has something for everyone.

This weekend is also the final weekend to attend the zoo’s Lantern Festival. The event takes place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. — which is after operating hours — and features more than 70 sets of Asian, multicolored, LED animal lanterns, illuminating paths throughout the zoo, the zoo’s website states.

It should be noted that the festival is not included in general admission tickets and the animals will not be on view, rather in their habitats resting. However, guests can purchase “Return and Roar” tickets, which provide access to the zoo during regular hours and the festival after, as well as a 50% off voucher for BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

A limited number of discounted zoo tickets for Ohio State students are available through D-Tix. Information on the festival and tickets can be found on the zoo’s website.

COSI

The Center of Science and Industry was once again named the top science museum in the country, according to the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This is the museum’s fifth win in the category, previously taking home the title in 2014, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the center was ranked second in 2024, breaking their back-to-back winning streak before taking the crown yet again.

COSI has more than 300 interactive experiences and nine exhibits — including permanent exhibits and traveling exhibits — as well as live shows, a dedicated kids exploration area and a Planetarium. According to their website, COSI is committed to accessibility and ensures that the center is open and available for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

Though the center’s newest traveling exhibition focusing on Pixar animated films will not open until Oct. 11, plenty of other attractions are available to explore year-round. Tickets for COSI can be purchased through their website, and a limited number of discounted tickets are available for Ohio State students through D-Tix.