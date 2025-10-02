Taylor Swift will release her twelfth studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” Friday. For swifties, members of Swift’s fanbase, on Ohio State’s campus, there are lots of ways to celebrate this event — with all the glitz and glam of the new era included.

Read on to learn more about the events being hosted on and around campus.

Thursday:

Scarlet and Gray (Taylor’s Version) Album Release Party (Baker Hall, Mezzanine Room)

This Taylor Swift-themed club led by swifties, for swifties, will be collaborating with the Residence Hall Advisory Council to host a celebratory listening party when the clock strikes midnight, Katharine McDonald, president of Scarlet and Gray, said. Doors will open at 11 p.m., and the party will run through 1:30 a.m. In addition to Swift-themed activities, such as real-time song rankings, friendship bracelet making, a photobooth, puzzles and games, the club will also provide complimentary popcorn, cotton candy and beverages.

“We are encouraging participants to bring blankets and dress up to theme — either by wearing the new era’s colors, wearing Taylor Swift merch or dressing up like they are back at the Eras Tour,” McDonald said.

Midnight Target Release (Columbus Central Target)

Beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, Columbus Central Target — located at 1717 Olentangy River Rd. — will begin distributing tickets in the electronics section of the store, according to a Target press release. These tickets will reserve a select “The Life of a Showgirl” product for guests’ purchases. Once tickets are secured, guests can return to the designated queueing location at 11:45 p.m. to make their midnight purchase.

Target is enforcing a purchase limit of four items per guest. Available “The Life of a Showgirl” merchandise includes four CD variants, each including a poster and lyric booklet, as well as the Target-exclusive “The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King” Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl.

Taylor Nation Presents: “The Life of a Showgirl” Listening Party

For every Swift album release, Taylor Nation — Swift’s official social team — hosts a virtual listening party. Within these events, swifties from around the world take over a live chat, flooding it with live song reactions, insider references and lyrical analyses.

The link to “The Life of a Showgirl” Listening Party will be shared on Taylor Nation’s Instagram account Thursday.

Friday:

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Release” (Phoenix Theatres Lennox 24 Theatre)

Following the success of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time according to a Variety article, “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Release” will screen in theaters Friday through Sunday.

One of these theaters is Phoenix Theatres Lennox 24 Theatre, which is located at 777 Kinnear Rd.

The film will showcase Swift’s newest music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” the lead single off “The Life of a Showgirl,” as well as behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interview clips and lyric videos for each of the album’s 12 tracks.

“With special low pricing of only $12 for all seats, with the exception of a small surcharge for the Dolby Atmos Auditorium, the film is affordable to watch once or more times this weekend,” Phil Zacheretti, president and CEO of Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, said in an email. “We welcome all guests to participate in dancing and singing during the film.”

Late Night Appearances

Swift will appear on multiple late night talk shows throughout release week to discuss her latest album. These include The Graham Norton Show at 5:40 p.m. Friday, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35 p.m. Monday and Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:35 a.m. Oct. 9, according to an Instagram post from Taylor Nation.

Experience Columbus Taylor’s Album Release Party (Makers Social)

This openhouse-style party will take from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday — attendees are encouraged to drop-in as they please, according to the website. The event will feature the music of “The Life of a Showgirl,” as well as friendship bracelet making. The event is family-friendly, however for those 21+, Makers Social will also be offering an “Extended Happy Hour Special” offering $2 off cocktails and $1 off beer.

Tickets are $10, and available to purchase on the website.

Friday, Oct. 17:

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night (Newport Music Hall)

Newport Music Hall will host an 18+ Swift-themed night of music, dance, and celebration in honor of the release of “The Life of a Showgirl,” according to the website. Doors will open at 8 p.m. for attendees.

Tickets are general admission and available to purchase on the website — ranging in prices from $31.10 to $37.45.