KEMBA Live! — an indoor-outdoor venue south of Ohio State’s campus in the Arena district — and The Newport Music Hall — which is found just across from the Ohio Union — both host a variety of events and performances year round.

These venues have space for crowds of around 2,000 people, while being a host of many up-and-coming stars. Both are under the same production company, PromoWest Productions, which also has locations in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Newport, Ky.

Read on to find out who will be performing at these venues over the next month.

KEMBA Live! (405 Neil Ave.)

O.A.R. and The Orphan The Poet (Oct. 3): Starting big Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets will celebrate the team’s 25th NHL season with a performance by rock band O.A.R. and india band The Orphan The Poet at KEMBA. This will be O.A.R.’s third performance for the Blue Jackets, with the band having strong ties to Columbus as former Ohio State alumni.

Evil Dead in Concert (Oct. 6): KEMBA will have a live-to-film experience of Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror movie Evil Dead, with a live ensemble accompaniment.

Kevin Gates (Oct. 7): Rapper and songwriter Kevin Gates, known for songs such as “Me Too,” will perform at the outdoor venue as part of his tour “The Amilio Tour.” The tour follows the release of his 2025 album, “Luca Brasi 4.”

Aly & AJ (Oct. 11): Towards the middle of the month, there will be a performance from former actresses turned pop-rock sister duo Aly & AJ, known for songs like “Potential Breakup Song,” featuring a performance from Amanda Shires. The performance comes as part of their tour “The Silver Deliverer Tour” following the release of their 2025 album, “Silver Deliverer.”

Jesse McCartney (Oct. 14): American actor and singer Jesse McCartney, known for his work in the soap opera “All My Children” and songs such as “Beautiful Soul,” will perform at KEMBA with rising singer Ana Sky.

Jady (Oct. 18): Jady, an alternative band, will perform on the 18th. The band has three albums under their belt, with the latest, “Napalm” releasing in 2023.

Lovejoy (Oct. 25): English indie rock band Lovejoy will be stopping at KEMBA as part of their “One Simple Tour” following their 2025 album, “One Simple Trick.”

Hot Mulligan (Oct. 29): Michigan-based emo band Hot Mulligan came out with their newest album this year titled, “The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still.” The band is promoting the album on a tour titled with the same name.

Insane Clown Posse (Oct. 30): Hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, known for their unique “horrorcore” style of rap, will be stopping at KEMBA for the Halloween weekend. The duo has been releasing music since the early 90s.

Haunted Fest (Oct. 31): Haunted Fest Columbus, an EDM festival hosted by Breakaway, will take place on Halloween at KEMBA’s outdoor facility. The event will host DJs Tape B, Dr. Fresch, Cool Customer and Super Future.

Newport Music Hall (1722 N. High St)

Matt Maltese (Oct. 6): Known for his songs “As the World Caves In” and “Everyone Adores You,” the British singer-songwriter will stop at Newport as part of his 2025 tour “Tour For You My Whole Life.” The tour came about behind the release of his 2025 album, “Hers.”

Trae Myers and Alan Carl (Oct. 10): Up-and-coming country musician Trae Myers, known best for his song “Bad,” will perform with Alan Carl, another country artist on the rise known best for his single, “Darkest Side of Me.”

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night (Oct. 17): Fans of Taylor Swift can celebrate the release of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” as well as dance to the rest of her discography at The Taylor Party, an upcoming 18+ event.

Joey Valence & Brae (Oct. 18): Known for their 2022 single “Punk Tactics” and following the release of their 2025 album “HYPERYOUTH,” the Pennsylvanian hip-hop duo will stop in Columbus as part of their HYPERYOUTH World Tour.

Balu Brigada (Oct. 23): New Zealand native indie rock band Balu Brigada will stop in Columbus following the release of their newest album, “Portal.” The album was released in August.

Cuco (Oct. 26): Mexican American singer-songwriter Cuco will come to Newport fresh off his latest album’s release, “Ridin’,” which came out in May. A deluxe edition of his album was released Sept. 12, featuring additional tracks. According to Insomniac, Cuco’s record label, his music draws themes from alternative and indie music, mixed with elements of pop.