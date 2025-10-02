When it comes to recruiting, Ohio State men’s soccer doesn’t just look for players across America. Instead, its coaches scout the world.

International recruiting has become a crucial component of Ohio State’s roster-building, as head coach Brian Maisonneuve seeks players who bring experience, maturity and the right fit to his team.

“There [are] good soccer players all over the world,” Maisonneuve said.

Ohio State’s international recruiting process starts with film. Coaches review highlight reels and full game footage to evaluate whether a player could be a good fit.

Once a player catches the attention of the coaching staff, the next step begins.

“If you think it’s the right fit, usually you’ve got to go see them live,” Maisonneuve said.

Assistant coaches Matt Foldesy and Travis Morris make most overseas trips. Zoom calls and phone conversations help fill the gaps, allowing coaches who can’t make the trip to still judge the player.

“You’re looking for a player that’s going to come in and fit in the program, both from a soccer standpoint and from a personality standpoint,” Maisonneuve said.

Senior midfielder Marko Borkovic, a native of Great Britain, is an example of the process. He played two years in Derby County Academy in England before connecting with the Buckeyes through Vertex Soccer, an agency that helps academy players move to U.S. programs.

“Travis was the one that spoke to me first, and then he came out to England, and we had a chat on what to expect at Ohio State,” Borkovic said. “As the process got further along, Coach Maisonneuve got involved, and we had Zoom calls weekly until I got offered a scholarship.”

Now a senior midfielder, he’s become a key piece in the Buckeyes lineup with two goals and one assist in five games this season. That is exactly the kind of impact Maisonneuve said he looks for with abroad recruitment.

Ohio State’s success on the field, which included winning the 2024 Big Ten Championship, has made it even more appealing to international talent.

“With our recent success and the brand recognition, we can get in the conversation with just about anybody,” he said.