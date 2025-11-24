

Before the sun rises, ROTC cadets are walking through the stands of the Ohio Stadium, collecting trash after a Saturday football game.

The cadets aren’t the only ones helping out — coordinated efforts with other groups begin immediately after the fans leave the stadium to reset the ‘Shoe for the week ahead.

Athletics staff, ROTC cadets and the university’s Facilities Operations and Development team (FOD) are the ones cleaning the ‘Shoe each week, said Colin Thompson, general manager of the Schottenstein Center.

Over 350,000 pounds of waste materials were gathered in 2024, according to Logan Gould, a zero waste coordinator for FOD. To coordinate collection efforts, Thompson said they start planning before the season begins.

“We have an initial season start meeting to familiarize ROTC with the facility and hear any recommended changes,” Thompson said in an email. “All of this is completed prior to game one.”

Throughout the season, Thompson said planning continues between the athletics department and ROTC. Jason Browning, the facility operations manager for the stadium, works with the cadets to discuss game-specific details and planning, Thompson said.

ROTC handles the entire seating bowl and arrives on Sundays around 5:30 a.m. rain or shine to begin, Thompson said.

While ROTC handles the stands, other teams start cleaning the second the game ends.

“The stadium team pulls trash in the concourse and takes it to dumpsters for removal,” Thompson said.

Those who run the food stands are responsible for cleaning their areas. After, Thompson said stadium operations do a “first pass concourse sweep” before leaving for the night.

It takes a lot of people to clean the stadium. Thompson said about 50 Ohio State student workers and contract employees help each game, along with 60 to 80 ROTC cadets, depending on who is available.

Even though cleanup starts right after the game, it doesn’t wrap up until the next day.

“Efforts begin after the game and we are typically reset by Sunday at 1 p.m.,” Thompson said.

Even after cleanup, the work isn’t complete, Thompson said. Detailing and prep for the next game continues throughout the week.

One of the biggest issues that slows them down: weather.

“Rain can dramatically slow the efforts of the clean up crew,” Thompson said.

Thompson also said the athletics department works closely with FOD on Ohio State’s zero-waste goals. He said they work “hand in hand” to sort cans and materials and coordinate with Rumpke, a waste removal company, to move items to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for sorting.

Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said in an email that for major events like Commencement, FOD handles everything from setting up chairs and stages to taking them down afterward.

Hedman said Ohio Stadium is “a leader in sustainability and zero waste,” earning awards like the Green Sports Alliance Play to Zero and the Zero Waste Touchdown Challenge.

Hedman said there aren’t organized efforts to clean up unofficial events around campus, such as Halloween or other holidays.

FOD also takes care of the rest of campus throughout the year. Hedman said its employees empty trash cans, clean building entrances, mow grass, plant flowers and trees and even clear snow in the winter. Overall, they maintain 1,715 acres, over 600 buildings and more than 15,000 trees.

After long nights and early mornings, Thompson said fans can help make everything easier if they simply pick up after themselves.

“Any help they can provide by throwing their trash in receptacles is appreciated,” Thompson said.