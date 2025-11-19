This year’s showdown between Ohio State and Michigan will be taking place in Ann Arbor, but the Columbus bar scene will be fully prepared for a day of football.
In what many anticipate to be one of the busiest days of the year, a select few bars shared their plans on how they will operate during “The Game.”
The O on Lane 352 W. Lane Ave.
The O on Lane will open for gameday festivities at 8 a.m., serving “Kegs and Eggs,”breakfast burritos, bloody Marys, mimosas and other select drinks. T-shirts for the game will go to the first 200 people.
Owner Ed Gaughan said he is expecting a packed house.
“It’ll get crowded, even though it’s [an] away game,” Gaughan said. “People hang on every play, throughout the whole game. When we get a win, it’ll be a celebration.”
The Library Bar 2169 N. High St.
The Library Bar is one of the earliest places to attend for festivities, with doors opening at 5:30 a.m.
It will have its own version of “Kegs and Eggs,” as well as breakfast burritos catered from Tortilla.
Ugly Tuna Saloona 195 Chittenden Ave.
The Ugly Tuna Saloona will open its doors at 8 a.m., with $4 mimosas served from open until noon. From 4-7 p.m., Ugly Tuna will serve $1 wells and $1 bombs. High Noon, Michelob Ultra and Suncruisers will also be available for $5.
With early openings and breakfast offerings, the Columbus bar scene will bring the Buckeye family together as they root for victory.
Ethyl & Tank 19 E. 13th Ave.
Ethyl & Tank is anticipating opening between 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.. Throughout the day there will be cocktail deals and specialty drinks.
The Little Bar 2195 N. High St.
In what will be its final Michigan game before being torn down, The Little Bar is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. for customers with a patio area featuring a large outdoor TV screen for viewing. Manager Josh Pittro is also expecting a full crowd in attendance.
“I remember the game two years ago, the away game, it was one of the most full bars I’ve ever seen,” Pittro said. “That’s what I’m expecting to still have around here.”