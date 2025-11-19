This year’s showdown between Ohio State and Michigan will be taking place in Ann Arbor, but the Columbus bar scene will be fully prepared for a day of football.

In what many anticipate to be one of the busiest days of the year, a select few bars shared their plans on how they will operate during “The Game.”

The O on Lane 352 W. Lane Ave.

The O on Lane will open for gameday festivities at 8 a.m., serving “Kegs and Eggs,”breakfast burritos, bloody Marys, mimosas and other select drinks. T-shirts for the game will go to the first 200 people.

Owner Ed Gaughan said he is expecting a packed house.

“It’ll get crowded, even though it’s [an] away game,” Gaughan said. “People hang on every play, throughout the whole game. When we get a win, it’ll be a celebration.”