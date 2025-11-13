If you’ve ever been to an Ohio State club meeting, residence hall gathering or any event that bribes students with pizza, chances are it’s been Adriatico’s at the function.

After appearing on campus 39 years ago, the Ohio-based chain continues to amass a fan base far beyond current students. With 445 votes, Adriatico’s secured the title of best pizza place on campus for The Lantern’s Best of OSU 2025.

They’ve also accumulated multiple other awards, ranging from other Columbus contests to an appearance in a list of 564 Great American Pizzerias.

But what qualifies Adriatico’s to hold this title? Some will say it’s the atmosphere, the price or, very simply, the food.

Tom Ross, a third-year in environmental science and line cook at Adriatico’s, is one of the students responsible for preparing the chain’s beloved meals. Above all, Ross said the sauce is the kicker.

“All the dough and all the sauce are made in the shop. Mostly it’s the sauce,” Ross said. “It’s what everyone likes. It’s a special recipe, but that’s the secret to the pizza.”

Maddy Langston, a third-year in biology and server at Adriatico’s, said that the quality of the food also helps to draw students in.

“I have to say, maybe [I’m] a little biased, but I think our food is really good,” Langston said. “I’d probably classify it as a nicer, not fast-food restaurant. Some people don’t want McDonald’s, but maybe they want some pizza. It’s what people might crave.”

Students will flock to the pizzeria for events such as parents’ weekend, homecoming and game days. Yet even when things get busy, Ross said the staff come together and face the hungry crowds.

“Last year [when Ohio State] played Texas in the playoffs, everyone ordered takeout or delivery right before kickoff,” Ross said. “It was the most people I’ve ever seen in the kitchen before, ever, but at the end of the day, we’re doing the best we can and we’re here together figuring it out.”

Adriatico’s serves more than just students. As a long-standing campus staple, Langston said the restaurant pulls in a range of community members.

“There have been so many older people who have come in and [talked] about the old Adriatico’s building being right next door,” Langston said. “We have alumni, we have students and we have people coming into town that have heard of [us].”

With the different crowds that come to the store, there are opportunities to share memories and stories with every guest, something that Langston said makes the restaurant feel less like a chain and more like a local stop.

“I know I had an experience [recently] where I was talking to this older couple who were asking about the GrubHub robots,” Langston said. “It’s really cool being able to talk about my experience at Ohio State with people who either have gone here or groups who have toured.”

Outside of customer experience, Adriatico’s provides a welcoming environment for staff. With benefits like flexible hours for students and receiving meals on the clock, the pizzeria makes for a good college gig.

“We get benefits with the food during our shifts,” Langston said. “It’s really good to expand your horizons with the menu. As an employee, I’ve gotten to try the pasta [and] the egg rolls — anything like that.”

Aside from material benefits, Adriatico’s is also a place for staff to meet new friends and create memories in the workplace.

“Everyone there is working toward the same goal,” Ross said. “It can be hard work, but the guys are good guys. They’re good at working, good at helping and getting you where you need to go.”

Langston agreed with the sentiment, and said between working and forming connections with coworkers, the restaurant offers a nice balance of both.

“I’m really close with a lot of the people that I work with,” Langston said. “I have definitely made some relationships out of working there. We are all there to do our jobs, but [also] have a good time.”

Overall, Langston said Adriatico’s provides good food, great staff and a distinct environment to both students and their families when they visit.

“On game days, people will be sitting and whenever anything exciting happens, they’ll all chant ‘O-H,’ and everybody will do ‘I-O’ back,” Langston said. “Just seeing how everybody comes together to eat pizza and for one overall purpose is really cool to see.

Adriatico’s is located at 1618 Neil Ave., and offers both pick-up and delivery options. For more information, as well as to view the store’s menu and operation hours, visit their website.