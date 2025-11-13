At Ohio State, the possibilities for on-campus dining are endless. Whether it’s the dining halls, the cafes or the food trucks, one stands out among the rest: the Dos Hermanos Taco Truck.

“It’s basically a campus staple at this point,” Izzy Gates, a third-year in arts management, said in an email. “Everyone’s eaten there at least once, and everyone’s heard of it if you live on campus. In my opinion, it never disappoints.”

Students appeared to agree with this sentiment, as the taco truck was voted best food truck in The Lantern’s 2025 Best of OSU special edition with a total of 495 votes.

Rooted in Columbus, Dos Hermanos was founded in 2012 by owners Lisa and Vicente Gutierrez with just a borrowed food truck, $2,000 in their savings and no formal business education, according to the company’s website.

The business has grown to five brick-and-mortar locations in Columbus, five food trucks available for booking, a catering service, newly opened locations in Cincinnati and Athens, Ohio, and even a gameday presence inside Ohio Stadium, according to their LinkedIn profile.

“We see ourselves as part of the tradition of the Ohio State family,” Robert Packer, director of operations at Dos Hermanos, said in an email. “When students and the community do well, we do well. It’s a relationship built on mutual respect and real care, not just transactions.”

Inside Ohio Stadium, Dos Hermanos serves several of its popular entrees in sections 36A and 17C.

In an Instagram post from Sept. 10, the business announced the expansion with the caption, “This isn’t just another football season. For us, it’s personal. It’s about being part of the energy, the tradition, and the community that makes Buckeye Nation so special.”

For students, the truck’s convenient North Campus location and accessibility make it a go-to meal throughout their days.

Gates said when she first discovered the food truck parked outside the North Recreation Center freshman year, and found out they accepted payment from the student dining plan, she was hooked.

“I used to go every week, multiple times a week, my freshman and sophomore year since I could use my swipes,” Gates said. “The people who work there are super nice, like they actually seem happy to be there.”

Built on the foundation of serving Oaxacan-style Mexican food with local ingredients, Packer said Dos Hermanos stands out because of its authenticity, consistency and care.

“We’re family-owned, we’ve been part of this community for years, and we’re not trying to be something we’re not,” Packer said. “The food is fresh, the portions are generous, and we show up for people.”

While Gates said Dos Hermanos is a “little pricier” than other food trucks on campus, she admits the product is worth it, calling it “fresh, flavorful and reliable”.

“It’s one of the few spots near campus that actually tastes fresh,” Gates said. “The tacos are super flavorful, and you can tell they’re not just throwing stuff together.”

Packer said some fan favorites with meals include their birria tacos and loaded nachos, but for him, he prefers Mexican street tacos.

“Simple, but there’s nothing better,” Packer said about the meal.

Gates shared a similar sentiment to Packer and said her go-to meal is either the nachos or the steak quesadilla, because in addition to the meal, multiple sides are included such as guacamole, salsa, guacamole salsa — a combination of the two dips — and sour cream on the side.

“It’s probably one of the best quick options near campus,” Gates said. “For something fast and actually tasty, Dos Hermanos is a great choice.”

Packer said students choosing Dos Hermanos to be a favorite on campus is one of the best compliments they could get and the relationship means the world.

“Students have so many options, and for them to choose us means we’re doing something right,” Packer said. “It tells us the food is good, the service is solid, and that people feel good about coming to us. It’s also a reminder that we’re part of their college experience: late-night study fuel, post-game celebrations, whatever it is. That matters to us, and we don’t take it lightly.”