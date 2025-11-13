Standard Hall has become a popular spot for Ohio State students looking for a fun night out. The bar is known for having a little bit of everything, whether you want to watch a game, grab brunch or dance with friends.

This year, the bar was voted best Short North bar by students for The Lantern’s 2025 Best of OSU special edition, receiving 554 votes.

Founded in 2016, Standard Hall comes from the team behind Short North Pint House & Beer Garden and Forno Kitchen + Bar, according to their website. The space has an industrial feel and a large patio, serving craft drinks and made-from-scratch food, bringing a fresh, lively hangout spot to the Short North Arts District.

“Standard Hall’s just one of those places that has a little bit of everything,” Briana Konich, executive operations director at Standard, said in an email. “A big patio, good drinks, great energy. You can come here to watch the game, grab brunch or end up in a full-on dance party by the end of the night.”

Konich said one thing that makes Standard stand out is how many distinct spaces it has, with a main bar, a music hall called Standard Live, the Annex and a big outdoor patio. She said each spot has its own vibe, so there’s always something to do.

“If you’re in the mood for a sing-along dance party, we’ve got you covered,” Konich said. “If you are looking for a sports bar, we have that and love to host game day experiences … if you want more of a club vibe, head over to Annex where one side’s all EDM and house, and [Standard Live] has a mechanical bull if you’re feeling brave.”

Students who frequent the bar said that versatility is a big reason they keep coming back.

“It feels like three bars in one,” Ashley Lucuk, a third-year in radiation therapy, said in an email. “It can be a more crowded bar depending on the weekend, but the nice thing about Standard is the amount of room there is.”

Konich said Thursdays are known as the biggest night at Standard because of their famous drink deal.

“Everyone knows about our $2 double wells,” Konich said. “Game days are also very popular, and the bar brings out a huge TV on their patio to show the Ohio State games.”

Konich said one of her favorite memories was during the 2024 National Championship game, where the Buckeyes took home the trophy for the ninth time.

“The place was packed… the energy was crazy,” Konich said. “That night summed up exactly what Standard’s all about.”

Lucuk said students also enjoy Standard because they usually run into people they know.

“It’s a normal part of going out, knowing you will be surrounded by familiar faces each Thursday,” Lucuk said. “There’s nothing better than falling off [the bar’s mechanical bull] again and again with your friends cackling behind you … and the best part is, it’s free.”

Konich said safety is a priority at Standard. She said the bar has trained staff and security, and on busy nights, they work with law enforcement to ensure the safety of their patrons.

“We really care about making sure everyone feels comfortable and taken care of,” Konich said.

Lucuk said she feels safe there too, but still stays aware of her surroundings.

“There is security which is always reassuring, but with the bar being right on the Short North strip, I feel like I do always make sure to keep an alert eye out and look out for my surroundings,” Lucuk said.

Standard Hall is also involved with Ohio State groups, with Greek life often hosting events there, such as date parties. Konich said they plan on expanding their event calendar, including a new holiday pop-up and Sunday events that will allow patrons to relax after a long weekend.

At the end of the day, Konich said students are what makes Standard special.

“We love being a spot where [Ohio State] students can come hang out, have fun and make memories,” Konich said. “We’re always working to make it even better for you.”