While most student organizations focus on building relationships among peers, others are expanding their reach, appealing to Buckeyes not just on campus, but across the world.

The Student-Alumni Council, which is the student branch of the Ohio State Alumni Association, was voted best student organization in The Lantern’s 2025 Best of OSU special edition. The category was polled through write-in votes, which SAC received 37 of, greatly surpassing the other contenders.

“Knowing that students chose us because of the impact they feel or see, that’s really meaningful,” Kai Switzer, a third-year in business administration and president of SAC, said. “It shows that the work we do isn’t just happening in a vacuum.”

Switzer said SAC currently has around 128 members who work towards a shared mission of connecting “students past, present and future” while also creating positive experiences on campus that build lasting connections for Ohio State students and alumni.

“Our mission is really to help students feel connected to Ohio State now, so that the feeling continues when they become alumni,” Switzer said. “If students feel like they belong here, they’ll want to stay connected and give back — that’s what we’re building.”

Olivia Peebles, a fourth-year in public management, leadership and policy and vice president of membership for SAC, said the organization draws in students who are passionate about community and traditions. She said many join after learning about it through other members.

“It’s the people that pull you in,” Peebles said. “Everyone here cares about Ohio State and about uplifting each other. Whether you’re a first-year figuring out campus or a senior planning for post-grad, there’s a place for you to connect and grow.”

SAC organizes many events throughout the semester that promote mentorship and relationship building between students and alumni. Peebles said programs such as “Dinner with 12 Buckeyes” and “Networking with 12 Buckeyes” — a virtual version of the former — allow small groups of students to meet alumni in personal, yet conversational, settings.

“At those dinners, you meet with alumni who genuinely want to support students,” Peebles said. “Sometimes it turns into mentorship, sometimes career guidance, sometimes just a meaningful conversation you remember. It shows students that they’re part of something bigger.”

Switzer said the organization has seen many proud moments. This fall, the SAC took first place in the university’s Homecoming float competition, which he said was a goal for years.

“Winning the float competition was a big deal for us,” Switzer said. “It was the first time we placed first, and it felt like a real reflection of our members’ dedication and teamwork.”

Peebles also said she is especially proud of SAC’s inclusion and belonging efforts, including small group “table talk” events where community leaders come to campus to talk about local resources and experiences with students.

“It reminds students that community isn’t just within the university — it’s Columbus, it’s alumni, it’s neighborhoods, it’s history,” Peebles said. “Those conversations help students understand the world they’re in and how they can contribute to it.”

Switzer said fostering these conversations is what makes SAC so special to so many students, and why he believes the community came together to name SAC as the best student organization.

“It shows that when students engage with what we do, they see real value in it,” Switzer said. “That’s what matters most, not the number of votes, but the fact that students felt connected enough to choose us.”

Looking towards the future, Switzer said SAC is hoping to expand professional development opportunities and continue to strengthen connections between students and alumni who can help support each other’s academic and career goals.

Switzer said that the organization is working on implementing programs that align with Ohio State’s goal of ensuring all students have access to at least one internship before graduating.

“If we can act as a bridge that helps students find opportunities through alumni, we want to do that,” Switzer said. “A strong alumni network is one of Ohio State’s greatest strengths.”

Peebles said she is hopeful that more students will consider getting involved in the organization, adding that SAC’s recruitment cycle runs from late August to early October with informational sessions throughout the months.

“We want people to know that SAC isn’t exclusive,” Peebles said. “We’re here to help students connect, no matter where they come from or what they study. If you love Ohio State and you care about building community, this is a place where you’ll be welcomed.”

Switzer said the student’s support for the organization serves as encouragement to continue working hard as the group plans for the rest of the academic year.

“This wasn’t something the university handed out, it was students speaking for themselves,” Switzer said. “That’s why it matters. It shows that the work we’re doing is making a real impact on campus.”