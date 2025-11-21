Ohio State secured its first 2027 commit Thursday, with four-star guard LJ Smith announcing he would be joining the Buckeyes.

The commitment comes two days after the Buckeyes officially signed five-star Anthony Thompson and four-star Alex Smith to their 2026 recruiting class.

Smith is the No. 28 prospect in the 2027 class, according to 247 Sports. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard is also the top-ranked player in Virginia for 2027.

Smith, now at Oak Harbor High School, averaged 33.1 points per game as a sophomore at Lincolnton High School in North Carolina. His season ranked as the fourth-highest scoring season in North Carolina high school basketball history.

According to 247Sports, there has been talk that Smith is a candidate to reclassify to the 2026 recruiting class, though that is not confirmed yet.

He chose Ohio State over Kansas, Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and several other programs.

Smith’s commitment becomes the sixth four-star or higher recruit to join the Buckeyes since Diebler took over in 2024. After losing guard Marcus Johnson to South Carolina in the 2026 class, Smith gives Ohio State a valuable piece for the Buckeyes’ future backcourt.

Smith’s commitment lifts the Buckeyes’ 2027 class to No. 3 nationally.