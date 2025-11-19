Noha Abu, a second-year in sociology and Spanish, had trouble finding a quiet space to study or conduct the virtual meetings. She wanted the ability to talk without the constant worry of disturbing others and a space where she could not get distracted.

Then she discovered Framery pods.

The four pods around campus are soundproof glass booths, with exterior graphics designed by Ohio State students, found in campus libraries and lounges to provide private spaces for people who need a respite from noise, overstimulation and sometimes stress.

“I ended up really needing [the pods] throughout the semester,” Abu said. “So any time I had those conversations, or I had to do oral exams, it would be a nice place to be as loud as I want, but it is soundproof. That’s the best part.”

The pods have been around since 2010 when the Framery company sought a place for employees to take phone calls without disturbing others, according to its website.

Rebekah Matheny, an associate professor of design, brought the pods to campus as part of a 2019 class project that encouraged students to design exterior wraps. The project was supported by MillerKnoll, which supplies furniture across the university, Matheny said.

Each year, MillerKnoll determined which design would wrap one of the four pods. Successful designs over the course of the five-year program include one in Hayes Hall featuring a football and Buckeye leaf.

The pod inside Smith Laboratory features soundwaves of “Carmen Ohio,” Ohio State’s alma mater. In Hale Hall, the pod’s design shows abstract drawings of real students who attended the university. The first winning design is placed in 18th Avenue library and features the pathway and grass of The Oval.

Matheny said the pods are designed to be acoustically isolated, while providing a visual connection to the spaces near them.

“That’s why there’s the transparent door and you can see through them, so that people can see in and know whether they’re being occupied or people sitting inside of them can see out,” Matheny said.

The interior of the pod provides students with a comfortable work environment, including cushioned seats, a table and soft lighting.

“The color temperature of the light is closer to daylight,” Matheny said. “It’s not overly warm, it’s not overly cool. It allows students to be focused while they’re doing the task that requires them to be in there, and helps them feel energized.”

Abu said the pods have improved her productivity, especially as a commuter student.

“I feel like the places like the quiet area at Thompson can usually just still be distracting because you want to focus on what other people are doing,” she said. “The pod confines you to one space.”

MillerKnoll stopped collaborating on the project in 2023, but the four remaining pods across campus have had an impact on the university community, including the contest winners.

“It’s almost like their little love letter back to the university that they’ve spent four years at,” Matheny said. “That’s been the most rewarding part of it.”