Shoulder to shoulder, I was watching players sing “Carmen Ohio,” when someone yelled, “Fight!”

The arm-to-arm lines broke, bodies shoved forward, and suddenly a herd of 200-pound, 6-foot-5 athletes surrounded me, surging toward the center of the field.

In the scuffle, my eyes started burning with an overwhelming smell of pepper spray in the air.

I stumbled out of the horde, gasping for air, just in time to see Jack Sawyer rip the Block ‘M’ flag out of Rod Moore’s hands.

That was the moment the rivalry had fully sunk in for me.

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry isn’t the jokes, chants or mythology I absorbed from seven years of living in Ann Arbor, just minutes away from The Big House. It wasn’t even the hatred or the distaste for anything related to the Mitten State radiating out of the state of Ohio.

It was the way the game weaved its way through my life, reshaping the way I moved through campus, through the state and even my own family.

For someone who arrived at Ohio State as the kid from “That State Up North,” the rivalry became something I didn’t just watch, but lived.

And now, as I return to The Big House as a student journalist, I understand why this game defines people on both sides beyond the final whistle.

In fact, the game had defined me before I even knew it.

My father got his master’s in manufacturing in Ann Arbor, the same place in which my parents met at a graduation party later on.