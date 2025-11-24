When senior guard Chance Gray visited Ronald McDonald House Charities as a junior in high school, she expected nothing more than a day of handing out gifts to children with the rest of her family.

But a spark ignited in her.

Watching the children’s faces light up, she realized she wanted to do more and be a part of something bigger.

That spark fuels Gray’s work with Where2Next, the foundation her older sister, Amber Gray, started in 2018 to prepare children for the next phase of their life through mentorship, basketball-related programs and community partnerships.

“Whenever I have off days or free time from basketball, I’m gonna do whatever I can to make sure I am giving back as much as I can,” Chance Gray said.

Where2Next serves children in grades K-12, providing a mentorship program, Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball teams, partnerships with schools in Cincinnati and sponsorships for families who have dealt with brain trauma.

Before launching Where2Next, Amber Gray played basketball at Tennessee in 2009. As a freshman, she suffered a brain aneurysm and stroke that required a long recovery. Four years later, she returned and played in college and professionally overseas in France.

While playing overseas, Amber Gray said she felt that God gave her the platform to tell the story of her second chance in basketball. After multiple conversations with her sisters and family, she launched the foundation and her sisters, Alana Carter and Chance Gray became co-founders.

Amber Gray said her favorite event is the back-to-school drive with elementary schools in Cincinnati, providing 300 students with school supplies, backpacks, shoes, clothes and free haircuts.

“You are able to see a community come together for these kids with no drama or hatred, nothing but love,” Gray said.

A 10-person leadership team works at the foundation every day to plan each initiative and expand the reach of programs serving children.

Chance Gray balances her demanding schedule as a student-athlete by contributing to the foundation on off-days to ensure children receive mentorship and encouragement.

“Whenever I am home for the summer, I try to do a camp in August,” Gray said. “I’ve done it the past two years and a lot of kids in the program come to train for our AAU teams.”

Gray said the support from the Ohio State women’s basketball staff has allowed her to expand her platform as a Buckeye and reach more children through the foundation.

“They’ve done a great job just letting people know what my family is about and how important it is for us to give back to the community,” Gray said.

The foundation plans to continue partnerships with local schools in Cincinnati and begin a new initiative of bonus shops in schools, where children can access personal hygiene products and T-shirts throughout the school day.

Amber Gray said the team’s primary goal right now is to focus on the changes happening in the community, such as growing their foundation through partnerships with local schools in Cincinnati and helping families who have gone through brain trauma.

“You know, the name of the foundation is Where2Next, but we kind of are all boots down and really focusing on the now,” Gray said.