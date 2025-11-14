The Schottenstein Center fell silent when sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge was double-teamed in the paint, seconds left on the shot clock in the first quarter.

Her only way out was No. 3 in the left corner.

Cambridge passed the ball to senior guard Chance Gray, who looked up toward the basket, lifted the ball and buried the open three.

The crowd erupted as the ball swished through the net, adding to the Buckeyes’ 26-point lead and capping a scoreless first quarter for Bellarmine.

It marked the first full quarter shutout in the Buckeyes’ program history.

Gray has become one of Ohio State’s most reliable scorers since transferring from Oregon. She and Cambridge combined for 32 points as Ohio State rolled to a 90-33 victory Thursday against the Knights; the Buckeyes’ second win of the season.

“She’s an experienced player in her fourth year of college,” head coach Kevin McGuff said. “She’s making good decisions, shooting the three or driving the ball; she’s finishing around the basket at a high level.”

Averaging 13 points her junior year, she’s up to 17 points per game after a strong performance against Coppin State.

Gray set the tone of the game early, scoring nine points in the first 10 minutes, alongside Cambridge with eight. The backcourt duo consistently created space for each other to drive to the basket and score from beyond the arc.

When Cambridge took a charge nearing 2:10 at the end of the first quarter, she needed to sit out after taking a hard hit.

Gray stepped up and made two out of the last three shots before the end of the quarter, leading the Buckeyes in keeping the Knights off the score board.

By the second half, all five starters, including Gray and Cambridge, were on the bench allowing Ohio State’s reserves to take over.

The bench collectively produced 49 points, leaving the Knights in a deep hole for the rest of the game.

“We need to play with as many people as we can to see different rotations, and to get our new transfers more experience on the court,” McGuff said. “It’s nice to be able to do that and get great film to show them.”

Cambridge led all scorers with 18 points, while Gray finished with 14 points and freshman guard Dasha Biriuk scored 15 off the bench.

Gray said that with her calm composure, she hoped to lead the young roster as the Buckeyes face tough opponents throughout the season, including at No. 1 UConn Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

“This is the calmest I’ve been going into a season of basketball, so I’m playing really poised,” Gray said. “I am just trying to keep my teammates poised and making sure we’re communicating on the floor.”