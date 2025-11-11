The crowd noise fades. The ball rests 12 yards out, sitting on the round white spot.

Ohio State forward Marko Borkovic takes two deep breaths, glances at the goalkeeper and begins his run.

He drives the ball low into the corner, past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper, as the ball finds the back of the net.

Each penalty kick is more than just a scoring chance. They can decide games and seasons, testing confidence, focus and mental control as much as skill.

“It’s important to be locked in,” he said. “My mentality going into a penalty is to put the ball into the back of the net and just help out my team.”

In soccer, a penalty is awarded when a foul occurs inside the box, giving one player a direct shot against the goalkeeper with only 12 yards between them.

Long before he stands over the ball, Borkovic rehearses every step of a penalty kick with the same run-up, the same breaths, the same calm.

“My run-ups are always the same, and I always take a couple of deep breaths before I step up,” he said. “It’s important to prepare yourself mentally because it’s a high-pressure moment.”

Dr. Todd Kays, a sports psychologist and senior lecturer in Ohio State’s Department of Psychology, said those habits show how much mental preparation can shape performance under pressure.

“They know how to kick,” Kays said. “They’ve done it thousands of times. It’s their mindset that determines whether they strike the ball the way they’re capable of.”

Kays said athletes at the Division I level already possess the technical skills, but their success in performance depends on mental control.

Borkovic said he uses visualization and positive self-talk to stay composed under pressure.

Before the kick, he takes a moment to picture the shot, the keeper diving the wrong way and the ball hitting the net for a goal.

That mental rehearsal helps calm his nerves and keeps him focused when the moment finally comes.

“Before I even get a penalty in a game, I know where I’m going to go due to all the preparation I do before the game,” Borkovic said.

Sports psychology backs that up.

Kays said repetition and routine help athletes manage pressure.

“Routines allow an athlete to put their mind in the proper focus,” he said. “They zero in their focus right at the moment where they need to take the kick.”

When the noise fades and the player stands alone over the ball, Kays said only one thing matters.

“If the mind is in the right space, the body will follow,” Kays said.