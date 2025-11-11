It seemed like Groundhog Day for the Buckeyes’ running game inside Purdue’s 10-yard line.

Nate Roberts went in motion, handoff to CJ Donaldson. Stuffed.

Roberts went into motion, handoff to Bo Jackson. Stuffed.

With it looking likely the Buckeyes would have to settle for their 10th red zone field goal of the year, head coach Ryan Day turned to backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who strapped his chin strap and jogged onto the field for the first time in four weeks.

The move may have caught Buckeye Nation by surprise. Kienholz hadn’t seen meaningful snaps in a month, but Day was looking for a spark and one final push before halftime.

As the Purdue student section roared in his face, Kienholz took the ball, faked a handoff to Donaldson, and lowered his head before diving across the goal line.

The score increased the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-3 with 1:25 left to play in the first half. It also showed Kienholz can be an option for an Ohio State team that has been looking to showcase different packages as the season rolls on.

“I think at this time of the year it’s about putting people in the right position to be successful,” Day said. “Sometimes having curveballs and changeups are good.”

Kienholz was in the thick of the starting quarterback conversation going into the 2025 season. After the August announcement that Alabama transfer Julian Sayin would be starting, Kienholz assumed the backup role.

There was little doubt, though, that Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would still utilize Kienholz’s athleticism in certain run packages.

The experiment worked in Ohio State’s week-three game against Ohio, where Kienholz took a read-option play eight yards on third and 2. It was also used two weeks later against Minnesota when Kienholz lost a yard in the same situation, a play that stuck with Day.

“At the third and 2, Lincoln should have been in the gap,” Day said after the game. “That’s going to lose us a game if we don’t recognize how important those things are.”

After the Golden Gophers’ game, Kienholz entered the game just one time, to kneel the ball on the final play of Ohio State’s 34-0 rout of Wisconsin.

Until this past week.

With the Buckeyes mustering only 16 yards on six red zone rushes, Kienholz got his chance at redemption.

“I thought our package with Lincoln was well thought out,” Day said.

Kienholz could serve as a valuable wrinkle in an Ohio State red zone rushing attack that’s had to grind out yards over the past two weeks, rushing 24 times for 51 yards and four touchdowns.

Whether the Buckeyes turn to the package again remains uncertain. It may not become a weekly staple, but it’s something Day and Hartline can keep in their back pocket when they need a spark in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

“Sometimes they’re good for one or two shots,” Day said. “But sometimes you come back and you build off of that package.”