The Korean Student Association will host its annual Kkoom Gala with a theme called “Moonlight Reverie” Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ohio Union Performance Hall.

This year’s gala will include student performances, a student-produced Korean drama, a buffet, raffles and fundraising for philanthropic causes chosen by KSA and partnering Asian interest organizations. Josh Kim, a fourth-year in mechanical engineering and KSA’s philanthropy chair, said this year’s theme builds on the meaning of Kkoom.

“Our philanthropy is called ‘Kung,’ which means ‘dream’ in Korean,” Kim said. “We wanted to build on that, so we went with ‘reverie’ which is like a dream, too. It symbolizes hope and working toward something bigger than ourselves.”

Kim said the KSA has a goal of about $3,000 for the fundraiser, and they plan to share the event’s proceeds to support Korean orphans’ transitions to out-of-state care, a cause he said often goes overlooked.

“When they age out, they lose financial and educational support — some face homelessness,” Kim said. “We wanted to help them get necessities and tuition, so even a little support matters.”

Kim said the gala also plans to share its funds with Kappa Phi Lambda Sorority and Lambda Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Kappa’s national philanthropy, CARE, is mostly focused on supporting girls and women while Lambda’s philanthropy helps to raise awareness for bone marrow donation.

Kim also said Lambda’s cause honors a brother who died after not finding a donor in time.

“It reminds us why this collaboration is so important,” Kim said.

Some of the performances include vocal sets, instrumentals and a centerpiece K-drama that was created by the KSA media team. Sofie Abowd, a third-year in psychology and strategic communication, and the gala’s media chair, is the one who led the project.

“Every year the K-drama is something that people look forward to, and this time I wanted to highlight Korean excellence and the Korea connection,” Abowd said. “Creating our own K-drama shows the cultural wins Korea has experienced and how we can use that influence to support important causes.”

Abowd also said that directing, scripting and filming the drama came with some challenges.

“Coordinating everyone’s schedules was the hard part,” Abowd said. “Sometimes we met late at night because that was the only time people were available, but seeing it all come together has been so rewarding.”

Abowd said she hopes that the film and the gala will remind attendees of the deeper purpose behind the celebration.

“KSA isn’t just a social group,” Abowd said. “We also care about the issues facing Koreans today. I hope this event reminds people that we have to stand up for those who need help.”

Alex Salcedo, a fourth-year in human development and the gala’s emcee, said she wants the night to feel joyful yet meaningful.

“It’s easy to see events like this as just fun,” Salcedo said. “But there is heart behind it. We care about the people these causes support.”

The program will also feature a performance from Drew Park, a second-year in creative studies, who said the night’s impact goes further than just entertainment.

“Even if it seems like a small performance, it could help someone in ways we don’t even realize,” Park said. “If what I do gets someone more interested in giving back, that’s worth everything.”

Kim said the planning process began in May and had over 20 students in logistics, media and finance committees involved.

“There were creative disagreements and long nights,” Kim said. “But everyone cares, and that’s what brings it together.”

For attendees with less of a connection to Korean culture, Abowd said that the goal is just to bring awareness.

“I hope this event brings to light a problem they haven’t thought about before,” Abowd said. “If they leave knowing they contributed to something important, that’s enough.”

Kim said that while he hopes the gala is successful, that won’t solely be measured in the money raised.

“If people walk away with a smile and a new sense of community, that’s what matters most,” Kim said.

Students can sign up to attend the gala by going to KSA’s Linktree and filling out the Kkoom Gala registration form. Tickets are on sale for $14 and include a raffle ticket and a bling box gift inspired by Asian pop culture, Abowd said.