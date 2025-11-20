The local Old North bar and concert hall Rambling House Music Bar — located at 310 E. Hudson St. — is set to reopen its doors to patrons Dec. 4 following a change in ownership.

The venue had previously announced its closure for Oct. 1, according to prior Lantern reporting.

While at the venue’s final closing event, two attendees — Michelle and Tucker Bohm — were planning its revival, according to an article from Matter.

“New owners Michelle & Tucker Bohm have joined The Rambling House family with the intention of keeping the loved and cherished parts of the venue the same,” the music bar said in a Facebook post. “Over time, [they will] make small changes that will improve the experience for anyone attending a show.”

The Matter article revealed even after the venue had publicly announced its closure, conversations between its former owners and the Bohms were well under way, prior to its final show on Sept. 30.

Tucker said in the article they aim to keep the atmosphere of the space the same.

“We were just sad Rambling House was closing, and then it was like, ‘Oh, it’s an opportunity to buy not just a building, but to buy Rambling House and reopen it,’” Tucker said in the article. “That changed the game for us in terms of how we looked at this.”

According to the article, Michelle and Tucker Bohm aim to bring back as many previous employees as possible during the reopening, as they said these staff members will be integral to rebuilding the venue’s community.

The venue is currently reaching out to artists — whose shows were cancelled following the venue’s closure — to reschedule, the Facebook post said.