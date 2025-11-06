Ever feel overwhelmed by questions about budgeting, saving, or building credit? You’re not alone—and you don’t have to figure it out by yourself.

Meet Erica Wicks: Ohio State Alum, Community Champion, Your Financial Ally

Meet Erica Wicks, Chase Community Manager in Columbus and proud Ohio State University alum. Erica is a part of a national network of Chase Community Managers in all lower 48 states, dedicated to supporting communities through financial education and local partnerships.

Erica is passionate about helping Central Ohioans —students included—reach their financial goals, no matter where they are on their journey.

What Does a Community Manager Do?

Erica: As Community Manager, I collaborate with local leaders and do a lot of listening to understand the unique challenges our community faces. Then, I help connect neighbors with the right financial resources for their needs with support from the local Chase team.

I host free workshops at our branches and in the community on key financial health topics like budgeting, saving, building credit and fraud and scam prevention – open to all, not just Chase customers. Since 2021, our workshops have reached over 800,000 people.

Everything we do is rooted in financial health education because we know that empowering people with the tools and knowledge to effectively manage their financial lives creates positive ripples for communities and the broader economy.

I’d love for you to join me at one of my upcoming workshops:

11/14 – E. Broad St. Branch @ 3:30pm – Holiday Prep, Budgeting & Savings: Register Here

11/18 – Lockbourne Rd. Branch @ 12pm – Holiday Prep, Budgeting & Savings: Register Here

12/5 – University Branch @ 1pm – Help Avoid Fraud and Scams 101: Register Here

12/16 – Lockbourne Rd. Branch @ 11:30am – Holiday Prep, Budgeting & Savings: Register Here

12/19 – E. Broad St. Branch @ 3:30pm – Looking Ahead & Managing Debt: Register Here

Think of me as your money skills-savvy neighbor—I’m here to help you reach your financial goals, whatever they may be, no matter where you’re starting from.

One of JPMorganChase’s goals is “community building.” What does this mean to you and how will you continue to do this in Columbus?

Erica: To me, community building is about showing up, listening and understanding what people need. It’s about earning trust through consistency and leaving every person more confident, more financially resilient and one step closer to achieving their dreams. Earning trust is a key component of community building, and we know trust is earned by sustained and impactful efforts over time.

JPMorganChase has supported Ohio for more than 210 years. I’m proud to continue this support with financial education and partnerships that empower our communities for the long term.

We believe that by working together and providing steady support, everyone has a stronger chance to achieve more.

How can folks get in touch with you and are there any upcoming events we should know about?

Erica: You can always stop by one of our 64 branches in Columbus to learn more about what we offer. My team and I are excited to get to know you! And if you want to check out some financial health resources right now, head over to chase.com/financialgoals.

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described in this article or provided via links may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any business. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The material is not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial advice or to indicate the availability or suitability of any JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. product or service. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions and consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not provide or endorse third party products, services, or other content.

Deposit products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Lender.

© 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co.