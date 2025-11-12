Just a day earlier, John Mobley Jr. wasn’t sure he’d even play.

Battling an illness that kept him out of practice, the sophomore guard was listed as questionable heading into Ohio State’s matchup against Appalachian State. But late in the first half, with the Buckeyes searching for energy, head coach Jake Diebler turned to his right and signaled for Mobley to check back in.

There were 2:38 left in the half, and Ohio State clung to a two-point lead. The Buckeyes were ice cold, shooting just six for 25 from the field, as the Schottenstein Center crowd sat quiet.

On his first possession, Mobley, who had been scoreless to that point, caught the ball at the left elbow, rose up over a defender and buried the jumper. He pumped his fist as the ball dropped through the net, and the crowd finally came alive.

The bucket didn’t just end a three-minute scoring drought; it reignited a stagnant offense and reminded everyone why Mobley is the engine behind Ohio State’s offensive attack.

He went on to score eight points during a 15-0 Buckeye run to close the half, turning a sluggish start into a 30-25 lead at the break. From there, Ohio State dominated the final 20 minutes, outscoring Appalachian State 45-28 in the second half to secure a 75-53 win and stay unbeaten.

“He showed a great deal of toughness,” Diebler said. “For a guy who wasn’t able to practice, to go out and do what he did was big-time.”

The sophomore is averaging 17.5 points per game and forms one half of Ohio State’s dynamic backcourt alongside Bruce Thornton, who leads the Buckeyes with 32.5 points per game.

Despite starting 0-4 from the field, Mobley finished as Ohio State’s second-leading scorer with 16 points Tuesday, and after committing 11 turnovers through Ohio State’s first two games, he had zero against the Mountaineers .

“I’ve really challenged him in that area,” Diebler said. “He knows I want him to be super aggressive, but he’s got to take care of the ball. Tonight, he was much improved in that, and that’s a big step for him.”

During the game’s middle eight stretch – the final four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second – Ohio State outscored Appalachian State 19-10 and seized control for good, with Mobley scoring 11 in the surge.

“That middle eight minutes is really, really important,” forward Brandon Noel said. “I think we won those, and that really set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Mobley’s poise as a ball-handler and ability to create off the dribble have steadied the Buckeyes’ offense all season, and even while battling illness, he still delivered when the Buckeyes needed it most.

“He’s so much fun to coach because of how he’s wired,” Diebler said. “You never question his competitiveness or how much he loves to hoop.”