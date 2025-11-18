Sitting at a brief 80 minutes, the Jonas Brothers’ new film, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” knows exactly what it is and wastes no time pretending otherwise.

It’s an explosive swirl of holiday magic mixed with millennial cringe. The musical-movie is chaotically packed with humor and nostalgia, aimed at true fans of the brothers.

The movie follows the Jonas Brothers as they get stuck in Europe after a spell is cast on them by Santa, preventing them from returning home for Christmas until they rediscover the brotherly harmony they lost on tour.

While the plot itself isn’t groundbreaking and is arguably the least interesting part of the film, that’s not what viewers are here for. The real gift comes from watching the film’s dynamic trio along with the steady stream of cameos, each one more unexpected than the last.

“Elf” actor Will Ferrell’s appearance as a Jonas Brothers superfan was hilarious, while Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman’s character has an iconic sing-off with Nick Jonas. These brief appearances create bursts of comedic momentum that keep the story from dragging on and getting boring.

The musical numbers featured are catchy but, at the same time, have a way of pulling you out of the story rather than enhancing it. Even though the Jonas Brothers lean into the fun of performing them, the songs themselves don’t land as strongly as the film seems to expect.

The supporting cast propels the movie, though. Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) delivers a slightly unbelievable but still charming Santa, with the kind of performance that feels just strange enough to fit this movie’s odd tone.

Meanwhile, Andrea Martin (“Second City Television”) is a true scene-stealer. As a frantic Uber driver, her energy makes her short time on screen one of the most memorable parts of the movie. Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) had the same effect — her impeccable comedic timing is entertaining to watch.

What the movie lacks in narrative depth, it makes up for it with a self-aware sense of humor. The Jonas Brothers themselves poke fun at their boy band personas and lean into their stereotypes. There’s joy in watching them embrace the ridiculousness of it all.

Still, the film is far from perfect, with an incredibly predictable holiday movie plotline. You can see every major plot moment coming from a mile away. If you’re not already a Jonas Brothers fan or a fan of millennial comedy, this movie will likely feel a bit like a fever dream.

The movie knows its target audience and caters directly to them, embracing the nostalgia of the Jonas Brothers fandom. It’s not trying to reinvent anything.

Longtime fans who grew up with the brothers during their rise to fame on Disney Channel will find plenty to enjoy. Newer fans, who know the Jonas Brothers through their adult pop comeback, will likely appreciate the band’s willingness to poke fun at themselves.

For what it is, the movie generally succeeds. It’s meant to be light and festive, and it delivers on those fronts. “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” is not trying to be a new holiday classic, but it earns points for leaning into the chaos and having fun with itself.

Rating: 3/5