Following the cultural impact that “Wicked” made when it was released in theaters in 2024 — from the widespread green and pink propaganda to the signature “Defying Gravity” riff heard around the world — audiences are sure to be seated for its sequel.

The second installment in the “Wicked” duology — “Wicked: For Good” — released in theaters Friday. While the franchise maintains an online presence, its fame and accolades are well deserved, and “For Good” continues to prove its worth.

The film picks up where the first ended. Elphaba — the so-called “Wicked Witch of the West” played by Cynthia Erivo — continues to be ostracized by the Land of Oz. This is a direct result of Elphaba’s resistance to the Wizard of Oz’s (Jeff Goldblum) bribe to keep the anthropomorphic animals of their world at bay.

This leads Glinda (Ariana Grande) — Elphaba’s rival-turned-best-friend — to become Oz’s beacon of hope within this dark time. But as she floats around in her airborne pink bubble and makes deceptive speeches to masses of Ozians, there is a glimmer of remorse hidden beneath her sparkling demeanor.

Narratively, “For Good” feels deprived of any of the familiar lightheartedness of “Wicked.” Its storyline is dense, and serves to tie up any loose ends within its story.

In this task, it succeeds — but not without a few bumps along the way.

Within this more serious tone, the film’s plot takes a deep dive into inherent political undertones. The rule that the Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) have over the Land of Oz, as well as their insistence on Elphaba being the root of all evil, starkly resembles a fascist state of governance.

In addition to this, the film — just like its predecessor — establishes a larger-than-life atmosphere. Everything on screen, from the vibrant Land of Oz itself to Elphaba’s eerie forest hideaway or Glinda’s tailor-made glimmering palace, feels wholeheartedly theatrical.

The realism of this other-worldly environment allows for the story’s by-the-book archetypes to grow into fully-fleshed characters.

The emphasis that “Wicked” placed on the lessons that follow us from childhood into adulthood is echoed in “For Good.” While the first film heavily featured Elphaba’s past, the second chooses to mirror this by showcasing Glinda’s most prominent memories.

While the story of “For Good” inherently revolves around Elphaba’s journey, Glinda’s experiences feel far more personal.

It is revealed that from a young age, Glinda was raised being told that all she would ever need to live a fulfilling life was the admiration of those around her. She carries this mindset with her into her adult life — as seen as she promptly accepts Madame Morrible’s offer to be the face of Oz’s resistance — and turns herself into the wide-eyed brand of Glinda the Good.

However, it doesn’t take long for her to realize that this lifestyle falls short of its promise. It’s not enough for her to merely be loved — she wants to feel it be reciprocated.



Glinda had that love within her friendship with Elphaba, but amidst the ongoing witch hunt, they’ve grown apart.

In her performance, Grande portrays the subtle cracks in Glinda’s picture-perfect facade phenomenally. Throughout the film, a sense of realization dawns on her, and Grande’s unrestrained emotion beautifully depicts this.

In contrast, Erivo shines brightest as Elphaba during her musical moments. Her voice is immensely powerful, making for an all-encompassing atmosphere sonically.

While the vast majority of songs in “Wicked” felt equally impactful, the same cannot be said regarding “For Good.”

Many of the musical moments within the film feel abrupt, as if some transitions into songs have not been rightfully earned. This is a key issue of the film’s first-half, in which the only memorable song, “No Place Like Home,” still manages to drag.

Despite this, the back-half of the film’s soundtrack picks up the slack. Erivo’s voice hits its stride with “As Long As You’re Mine,” a duet with surprisingly skilled vocalist Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, and “No Good Deed” back-to-back.

The film’s closing number and titular track, “For Good,” is more grounded than any other. It marks an ending to many aspects of Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship, but also puts forth an overarching message — those who come into our lives do so for a reason, and the lessons we learn from them are what make loving someone worthwhile.

The bond between Elphaba and Glinda was the beacon of hope within “Wicked.” In “For Good,” the pair spend the vast duration of the film separated, and even when they reunite, their connection never elicits the same joy it once did.

While this deprives the film of the warmth of its predecessor, it feels intentional. No relationship can ever be set in stone, as people are ever-changing.

In a later scene, Elphaba and Glinda stand on either side of a closed door. While they both place their heads against it, they never do so simultaneously.

The two are intrinsically connected, but never to be fully united.

“Wicked: For Good” explores the more grim repercussions that come with following one’s heart, even when it takes great sacrifice. In doing so, it proves itself to be a tragedy of all that is lost in warfare, and the growth that succeeds it.

Rating: 4/5